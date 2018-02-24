ED freezes Rs 44 crore assets of Nirav Modi firm, wife summoned

A collection of imported watches which were seized by the Enforcement Directorate during its searches on the premises of Nirav Modi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai/New Delhi: Expanding its probe into the alleged PNB fraud, the ED on Friday summoned Nirav Modi’s wife Ami for questioning even as the agency froze bank deposits and shares worth about Rs 44 crore of the diamantaire. The Enforcement Directorate also seized a huge collection of imported watches from a workshop location linked to the billionaire diamond jewellery businessman.

The ED officials said they have put fresh freeze orders on bank accounts containing Rs 30 crore and shares worth Rs 13.86 crore of the Nirav Modi group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Besides summoning Modi’s wife Ami, an American citizen, the Central probe agency has called his uncle and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi for questioning in the case on February 26 at the ED office in Mumbai, they said.