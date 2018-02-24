search on deccanchronicle.com
Bihar: 9 killed, 20 injured after speeding car runs over school children

Published Feb 24, 2018, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
The heart-rending incident occurred when the school got over and the children were returning home.
Families of victims wait at the hospital in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
 Families of victims wait at the hospital in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarpur: At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when a speeding Bolero lost control and ploughed through them outside a government school building on the outskirts of the city today, police said.

The heart-rending incident occurred under Minapur police station area, about 10 km from the district headquarters, when the school got over and the children were returning home.

 

"The incident took place at Ahiyapur-Jhapaha in Minapur police station area of the district where a Bolero ran over the children who were returning to their homes after the school was over," Vivek Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur said.

He said "all the injured, said to be around 20 in number, have been rushed to to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The condition of some of them was stated to be critical".

Meanwhile, RJD MLA from Minapur, Munna Yadav, who rushed to the spot after the mishap, alleged that the driver of the vehicle was "definitely inebriated. There has been no control on consumption of alcohol despite the state government's claims of prohibition".

