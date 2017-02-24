 LIVE !  :  R Ashwin wrapped up Australian innings as he dismissed Mitchell Starc in the first over on day 2. (Photo: AP) Live Test cricket score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Australia all out for 260
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Results of Maharashtra civic polls very encouraging for AIMIM: Owaisi

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2017, 9:45 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 9:46 am IST
Owaisi said given the big BJP wins in the state, secular parties like Congress should stop blaming MIM for splitting the vote.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the results of the Maharashtra civil polls were "very encouraging" for his party as it won a number of seats and also opened account in the all-important Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"For us, it has been encouraging because we won eleven seats in Solapur, ten in Amravati, two in Mumbra, three in Mumbai. Nagpur..I am yet to get information. But it has been very good. It has been very encouraging for us. We have opened an account in Mumbai, we have opened an account in Mumbra (in Thane Municipal Corporation)," the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member told PTI.

"We have done very well in Solapur, Amravati. In Akola, we have won two or three seats. So, this is very encouraging, and I thank the people for making our candidates victorious and reposing confidence. Wherever we could not do better, like in Pune we could not open (our account), we will definitely identify our weakness and take it forward", he said.

On Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s big gains in the elections, Owaisi, in an obvious reference to Congress which put up a poor show in the polls, said at least now secular parties should stop blaming him for splitting secular votes.

"Secular parties should do some introspection and see why are they losing elections after elections to BJP and Shiv Sena. Now the time has come for them to leave their arrogance and do self-introspection.

There is no point blaming MIM every time. You (Congress) are losing your vote. You have lost every where. Now, it's the time for them to do reality check, introspection. Show humbleness instead of being arrogant even in defeat," Owaisi said.

"From day one there has been no truth in this obnoxious allegation (that his party splits secular votes). Look at the results. There is definitely something wrong with them (Congress). That's why they are losing elections after elections," he added.

Apart from Mumbai, the municipal corporations which went to polls in Maharashtra on February 21 were Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

About 56 per cent voters had exercised their franchise across ten civic bodies, including the cash-rich BMC, which recorded a 55 per cent turnout.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, maharashta municipal polls, maharashtra civic polls, aimim, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Civic polls: AIMIM wins 2 in Mumbai, 23 in Maharashtra

The AIMIM has won 2 seats in Thane, 1 in Pune, 9 in Solapur, 1 in Akola and 10 in Amravati.
24 Feb 2017 12:07 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Live Test cricket score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Australia all out for 260

R Ashwin wrapped up Australian innings as he dismissed Mitchell Starc in the first over on day 2. (Photo: AP)
 

Premier League champions Leicester City sack manager Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has come under intense scrutiny this season during a slump that has left Leicester City just a point above relegation zone. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushma Swaraj scolds Navy officer on Twitter, rescues him from Yemen

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/AP)
 

Watch: Superman Wriddhiman Saha pulls off a stunning catch against Australia

Wriddhiman Saha dived in the Superman style to pluck the ball out of the thin air. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Swedish citizen jailed for Facebook call to fund Islamic State

Representational Image.
 

Bombay HC orders Rangoon makers to deposit 2 cr in copyright infringement battle

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Palanisamy acts on Jaya's promise, shuts 500 liquor shops across TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy after taking the oath of secrecy administered by Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala camp faces fresh rebellion, Jaya nephew wants Poes Garden home

Jayalalithaa's nephew Deepak Jayakumar. (Photo: Videograb)

Bengaluru: Note ban shadow over BDA site buyers

(A BDA site) According to sources, for over 50 sites people have opted to give up.

Mangaluru police plans drive against illegal Bangladeshis

Police department has decided to conduct a special drive to identify such illegal immigrants in the district. (Representational image)

YSRC’s strategy to corner TD

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham