Madhya Pradesh cop ‘hurt’ over Shobha De’s ‘fat’ tweet

Bhopal: Columnist Shobha De’s body-shaming tweet which takes a jibe at a physically unwell policeman of Madhya Pradesh that she had mistaken as a Mumbai policeman, on Thursday, left him as well as his colleagues shell-shocked.

The victim of the tweet, Daulatram Jogawat, currently posted as inspector working at the Civil Line police station at the district headquarters town of Neemuch, appeared visibly upset over being mocked in social media by the “veteran journalist” for suffering from obesity, not due to sedentary lifestyle but owing to sickness.

“What can I say? My SP has already reacted to the tweet,” the 58-year-old cop said.

The Neemuch district superintendent of police regretted the “unsavoury” comment by Shobha De on the police inspector who has been suffering from a serious medical problem for several years.

“It is no excuse that Ms De targeted Mr Jogawat mistaking him for an obese Mumbai cop. We learnt that she is a veteran journalist and being a journalist how could she give a comment in such a whimsical manner without bothering to verify the facts?” Daulatram colleagues told this newspaper.

According to Mr Jogawat, a gall bladder surgery performed on him in 1993 has led him to turn obese.