 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith was dropped three time by Indian fielders. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Jayant removes Renshaw, Aus 4 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala actress molestation: Police to seek custody of 2 key accused

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2017, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 1:40 pm IST
‘Pulsar’ Suni, the prime accused and his accomplice V P Vijeesh would be produced before the magistrate court in Aluva today.
The Kerala actress was molested by a gang of men on February 17.
 The Kerala actress was molested by a gang of men on February 17.

Kochi: Police will seek custody of the two key accused in the abduction and assault of a noted Malayalam actress for detailed interrogation after conflicting details emerged from their initial quizzing on the matter.

‘Pulsar’ Suni, the prime accused in the February 17 incident, and his accomplice V P Vijeesh would be produced before the magistrate court in Aluva today.

Police are planning to seek their custody after going through all necessary procedures, including the identification parade of the accused during their judicial remand period.

“Certainly we will seek their custody,” Additional Director General of Kerala Police B Sandhya told reporters here.

“We are carrying out a detailed interrogation of the arrested persons. They will be produced before the court today after gathering clear information about the incident from them,” she said.

Meanwhile, police last night took the accused through the route they had travelled with the actress in a car after abducting her.

On information provided by the accused, police also conducted searches for the mobile phone they allegedly used to click photographs of the actress in the car.

Police carried out searches in a drainage after they were informed by the two that they had dumped the phone in it.

However, nothing could be traced, police said.

The duo was arrested yesterday as they entered a local court complex to surrender, six days after the incident which caused nationwide outrage.

The Court premises witnessed high drama as police forcefully took into custody the duo who entered the court complex wearing a helmet.

The actress, who has also starred in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.

Tags: kerala actress molestation, rape attempt, kerala police

Related Stories

Journalists rush before Aluva Police Club, where the accused were being interrogated in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Kerala actress molestation: High drama prevails at ACJM court complex

The police team initially thought that only Suni came to surrender and took a while for them to recognize Vijeesh who was with him.
24 Feb 2017 2:35 AM
In his address in the Assembly on Thursday, Governor P. Sathasivam said that it would be the first such initiative in the country. (Representational image)

Kerala to launch sex offenders registry

Governor says records of criminals will be made public.
24 Feb 2017 2:31 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Chrome is under attack! Unknown malware affecting users

Google Chrome
 

WhatsApp keen to contribute into India's digital commerce play

WhatsApp will continue to invest to help more people across India connect to its platform.
 

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu set to be Deputy Collector

PV Sindhu made history after she became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver. (Photo: PTI)
 

Farhan and other B'wood celebs condemn CBFC's ban on Lipstick Under My Burkha

The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Sushant Singh and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.
 

Who did it better? Baahubali Prabhas or Bajirao Ranveer Singh?

'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Bajirao Mastani' had both released in 2015.
 

India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: How Steve O'Keefe dismantled India in Pune

Steve O’Keefe ran through the Indian batting line-up as he scalped 6 wickets conceding 35 runs on Day 2 of the first India versus Australia Test in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai: Armed mob attacks MNS winning candidate celebrating victory

MNS candidate Sanjay Turde celebrating his victory. (Photo: Facebook)

Shopian encounter: Army chief pays tribute to soldiers

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: AP)

We don't serve poor quality food to jawans: BSF to Delhi HC

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: file)

US bar shooting: Indian Consulate to help bring back slain engineer's body

Indian engineer, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, killed in a race attack in a Kansas bar. (Photo: GoFundMe)

J&K: 'Mentally unsound' Pakistani national held while crossing border

Border Security Personnel on guard along India Pakistan border. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham