Nation, Current Affairs

Kalikho Pul’s wife takes back plea in Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Feb 24, 2017, 12:18 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 2:49 am IST
Justice Goel, however, said they were hearing the matter only as per the orders of the Chief Justice and there was no other consideration.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed as withdrawn a writ petition filed by  Ms. Dangwimsai Pul, wife of late Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, seeking  registration of an FIR into the allegations of corruption contained in her husband’s suicide note and order for a CBI probe.

The letter written by Ms Pul to the Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar last week in this regard was converted into a writ petition (criminal) and was listed for hearing on Thursday before a bench of Justices A.K. Goel and Uday Lalit.

At the commencement of the hearing, senior counsel Dushyant Dave made it clear to the court that Ms Pul had written a letter to the CJI on the administrative side and she did not want any order to be passed on the judicial side. He said “If your lordships insist on hearing it, we will not participate in the proceedings and we wish to withdraw.”

He also objected to Justice Goel hearing the matter on the ground that he was a colleague of Justice Khehar when he was a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Counsel said when senior judges 3, 4, 5 and 6 are available, why this matter should be heard by this bench.

Justice Goel, however, said they were hearing the matter only as per the orders of the Chief Justice and there was no other consideration.

Mr Dave said the matter should not be heard on a judicial side as an order of dismissal will foreclose all other options available to them.

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

