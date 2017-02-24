 LIVE !  :  R Ashwin wrapped up Australian innings as he dismissed Mitchell Starc in the first over on day 2. (Photo: AP) Live Test cricket score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Australia all out for 260
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Feasts, life-size cutouts, charity to mark Jaya's 69th birthday celebrations

ANI
Published Feb 24, 2017, 10:12 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 10:13 am IST
AIADMK will also organise a series of public meetings from February 24 to 28 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa.
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)
 Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Despite the current political turbulence in the state, there is no let-up in zeal and extravagance when it comes to celebrating the birthday of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Jayalalithaa's 69th birthday will be celebrated today by paying rich tributes by organising feasts and distributing welfare aid to the poor, besides keeping her portraits decked with flowers for the public to pay homage.

A statement released by AIADMK said party presidium chairman KA Sengottaiyan will lead the birth anniversary celebration of Jayalalithaa.

"He would also release a souvenir on the occasion, the statement said.The party asked cadres to pay rich tributes to Jayalalithaa by organising feasts and distributing welfare aid to the poor, besides keeping her portraits decked with flowers for the public to pay homage.

"Huge posters, life-size cutouts, new welfare projects, elaborate functions and display of loyalty by the cadres of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have always marked 24 February, the birthday of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister," it added.

Recalling her efforts in uniting the party following the death of its founder MG Ramachandran, the AIADMK said, "Amma, who was instrumental for such growth of the party, is not among us today, but her guidance will be steering us."

The party will also organise a series of public meetings from February 24 to 28 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran, Palanisamy and Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai will be among those addressing the meetings to be held across the state.

Also, the faction led by Panneerselvam issued a statement saying the party flag would be hoisted across the state and free food would be provided to the poor.

After more than a week in jail, VK Sasikala said she was missing Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary. The AIADMK chief, who is in jail on an disproportionate assets case, had been a longtime live-in aide of the former Chief Minister. The two had even been in the same jail for a few weeks in the same case in 2014. Recalling the "love, compassion and hard work" of Ms Jayalalithaa, who died in December after an illness, Ms Sasikala said, "That Amma is not with us makes me more sad".

"After having celebrated her birthday with her for the past 33 years, I feel lonely this year in her memories. My thoughts revolve around her."

Tags: jayalalithaa, ka sengottaiyan, jayalalithaa birth anniversary, aiadmk, palanisamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Feeling lonely after Jayalalithaa’s death: Sasikala

Let Jaya spirit be with us, gen secy tells cadre.
24 Feb 2017 7:41 AM
Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s nephew J. Deepa, is expected to launch a new party on the birth anniversary of her aunt, besides introducing the party flag.

J Jayalalithaa’s nephew J Deepa may launch new party, flag today

She had started waving to the crowd in Jayalalithaa’s style and addressing the gathering.
24 Feb 2017 7:47 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Live Test cricket score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Australia all out for 260

R Ashwin wrapped up Australian innings as he dismissed Mitchell Starc in the first over on day 2. (Photo: AP)
 

Premier League champions Leicester City sack manager Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has come under intense scrutiny this season during a slump that has left Leicester City just a point above relegation zone. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushma Swaraj scolds Navy officer on Twitter, rescues him from Yemen

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/AP)
 

Watch: Superman Wriddhiman Saha pulls off a stunning catch against Australia

Wriddhiman Saha dived in the Superman style to pluck the ball out of the thin air. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Swedish citizen jailed for Facebook call to fund Islamic State

Representational Image.
 

Bombay HC orders Rangoon makers to deposit 2 cr in copyright infringement battle

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shocked at US shooting, says Sushma, Indian consul rushes to Kansas

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Results of Maharashtra civic polls very encouraging for AIMIM: Owaisi

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Palanisamy acts on Jaya's promise, shuts 500 liquor shops across TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy after taking the oath of secrecy administered by Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala camp faces fresh rebellion, Jaya nephew wants Poes Garden home

Jayalalithaa's nephew Deepak Jayakumar. (Photo: Videograb)

Bengaluru: Note ban shadow over BDA site buyers

(A BDA site) According to sources, for over 50 sites people have opted to give up.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham