After Tirupati, next stop for K Chandrasekhar Rao is Kuravi temple

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with his family members donating ornaments worth `5.59 crore to the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: After Tirupati, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will offer bangaru meesalu (gold moustache) to Kuravi Veerabhadra Swamy in Mahbubabad district on Mahasivaratri, as part of his Telangana achievement vow.

Mr Rao, along with his family members and officials, will offer the gold moustache worth Rs 60,000 to the temple’’s presiding deity in Kuravi, 70 km from Warangal. Prior to his Kuravi visit, he will offer prayers at the famed Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple at Keesaragutta.

“After this, the only pending vow will be of the Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada. It will also be fulfilled soon,” said K.V. Ramana Chary, advisor to the TS government. Chief Minister promised gold ornaments to various Gods and Goddess if Telangana is achieved.

After formation of Telangana state, Mr Rao had offered a gold crown worth Rs 4 crore to Bhadrakali Ammavaru at Warangal, Rs 5.5 crore gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, Rs 2 lakh diamond nose ring to Padmavathi Devi of Tirupati.