After Tirupati, KCR offers Rs 60,000 'gold moustache' to Kuravi temple

Warangal: Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today offered 'bangaru meesalu' (gold moustache) to Kuravi Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Mahabubabad district.

Rao arrived at the temple along with his family and offered the 'gold moustache' worth Rs 60,000 to the temple's presiding deity.

Two days ago, Rao had offered gold ornaments worth a staggering Rs 5 crore to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, inviting criticism from the opposition over "misuse" of public funds.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao with his family members before donating ornaments worth Rs 5 crore at the golden holy flag mast of the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Tirupati. (Photo: PTI)

He had donated the jewellery at the famous hill shrine to express his gratitude to the Lord for materialising Telangana, the state for whose creation the TRS leader waged a prolonged movement.

The chief minister was said to have taken a vow to make the offering following fulfilment of his dream of a separate Telangana state.