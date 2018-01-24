search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC asks Centre to decide on remission in 3 months

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Jan 24, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 1:37 am IST
The court had held that in cases investigated by the CBI, the State can grant remission only with the consent of the Union Government.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to convey its decision on the Tamil Nadu government's proposal sent on February 19, 2014 to grant remission and release the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who are in jail for the last nearly 27 years.

A three-judge bench of justices Ranjan Gogoi, A.M. Sapre and Navin Sinha, after hearing Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand and senior counsel Rakesh Diwedi for Tamil Nadu, granted three months time to the Centre to convey its decision on the proposal. Justice Gogoi orally observed that if the Centre takes a decision on the proposal, then it would put an end to the whole issue.

 

In December 2015 a five-judge Bench had held that the State has no power to order suo motu release of seven convicts, viz Murugan, Santhan, Periarivalan (whose death sentence was commuted to life sentence) and that of Nalini, Robert Pius, Jayakumar and Ravichandran, serving life term by granting remission.

The court had held that in cases investigated by the CBI, the State can grant remission only with the consent of the Union Government.

However, the court had said the validity of the order passed by the TN government on February 19, 2014 to release the convicts by granting them remission will be considered afresh by another three-judge bench in the light of the principles laid down in this verdict. Accordingly the matter was listed today before the bench headed by Justice Gogoi.  As the Centre rushed to the court and obtained stay of their release, it did not either approve or disapprove the State’s proposal.  

On Tuesday it was brought to the notice of the court that though it was held that Tamil nadu should consult the Centre in the grant of remission, the Centre was yet to take a decision on the proposal though its validity is under challenge.  Taking note of this submission, the Bench asked the Centre to decide on the proposal in three months.

The Constitution Bench had rejected the submission that life sentence would mean only 14 years and held that life sentence would mean life sentence for the rest of their life.

Tags: supreme court of india, rajiv gandhi assassination case




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how you can work with the UK Royals

The job, for Communications Assistant, will get to attend Royal engagements at home and abroad and organise events – and the office address is pretty special too. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Women are the most difficult family members to live with: Study

It's a testament to their deeper engagement in social ties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: 5 uncapped Indian players who could earn big during auction

Basil Thampi, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani,Navdeep Saini and Krunal Pandya will be the ones to look out for during players auction in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

Australian Open 2018: Marin Cilic in semis as Rafael Nadal retires with leg injury

Marin Cilic sealed a place in the Australian Open 2018 semifinal after Rafael Nadal gave the Croatian tennis star a walkover after trailing 0-2 in the fifth set of the quarterfinal. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Tinderella: Boy accidentally swipes left on girl's profile, goes way out to find her

The boy mailed every Claudia at Missouri State mentioning details about said Tinder profile. (Photo: Twitter/Tinder)
 

Mum carries dead baby full term to donate organs, told she's too small to save lives

Little Ava-Joy had bilateral renal agenesis, a condition in which the kidneys do not form and her parents were told at the five month scan that she would be stillborn. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Minor flees to Odisha with co-worker

The girl and her lover, identified as Muzaffar Khan alias Sohail, both natives of Odisha.

Woman officer, inspector suspended over ‘affair’ in Hyderabad

The KPHB police investigating the case recorded the statements of family members of the woman additional SP.

Telangana: Octopus commandos injured in mock drill

Adibatla police registered a case under charges of causing injuries due to rash driving and started a probe. (Photo: DC)

Padmaavat show in Telangana goes smoothly

Distributors and theatre owners are anticipating trouble for the first two days and the situation to cool down gradually.

Hyderabad : Traffic restrictions at Raj Bhavan on January 26

The Hyderabad traffic police has imposed traffic restrictions from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm on the day. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham