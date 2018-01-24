Merge Jana Sena with TRS: Congress to Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leaders V. Hanumantha Rao and T. Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s comments in Karimnagar that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was “hard working and smart”.

They said that according to Mr Pawan Kalyan, there were no problems or issues in Telangana state and both the Chief Minister and the government were working very well. “Then what was the need for him to tour Telangana state,” they asked.

The Congress leaders said the Jana Sena chief was acting like a brand ambassador for the Chief Ministers of Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh.

Objecting to the government allowing his tour, even ignoring his earlier caustic remarks made by the Jana Sena chief against Mr Chandrasekhar Rao during the last elections, the Congress leaders said that it was “equally shameful” on the part of state government not to allow Telangana JAC chairman Prof. Kodandaram and MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga tour the state citing law and order problems.

“Law and order problem is only for Kodandaram and Manda Krishna Madiga, who are locals of Telangana state, but not for Pawan Kalyan who is a non-local,” they said.

Mr Jeevan Reddy said Mr Pawan Kalyan was praising the Chief Minister just because he got permission for five screenings a day for his recent movie. He said it would be better for the Jana Sena to merge with the TRS. “Pawan Kalyan is not leading Jana Sena. In fact, he is leading KCR Bhajana Sena,” Mr Jeevan Reddy added.