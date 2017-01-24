Nation, Current Affairs

When police forgot Chennai beyond Marina

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 24, 2017, 2:37 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 9:05 am IST
With no police in the sight, the city witnessed unprecedented road rokos at several places.
A mob sets Ice House police station ablaze on Monday. (Photo: N.Sampath)
  A mob sets Ice House police station ablaze on Monday. (Photo: N.Sampath)

Chennai: On Monday, when the city police assigned a major portion of their force to the sands of Marina to handle the situation there, the rest of the city felt the lack of policing very much. 

At several places across the city where the agitators had blocked roads, motorists complained of inept policing but, at the same time, experienced excellent volunteerism.

“In most of the places, members of public or agitating groups were helping motorists in updating them on traffic snarls and possible routes they should take to reach their destination,” said a software professional working in Guindy.

There were volunteers at almost every junction in the city while men in khaki were not to be seen, though the city police commissioner S. George, during his press meet, claimed that the police personnel were rushed to the spots where the protesters were indulging in road rokos. “Patrol vehicles were rushed to all those junctions where the traffic flow was blocked,” he said.

With no police in the sight, the city witnessed unprecedented road rokos at several places, particularly, in Jawaharlal Nehru Salai between SAF Sports village and Kathipara junction bringing movement of traffic to a complete standstill.

Unlike the road rokos of the past, this time around the protestors blocked interior roads too making it difficult for many office goers and others who were trying to return home because the situation had turned volatile in the city.

In the afternoon, people were stranded without any transport facilities and moved by foot. Those who were in their own transport experienced a harrowing time as the protesters blocked all the key junctions.

“I have never seen such a protest where people blocked even the interior junctions. I had to take to small streets and several turns to reach the destination. A four-kilometre stretch from Kodambakkam to Ashok Pillar was blocked in five places. It took me one hour to reach my destination,” A. Gopal, a retired senior citizen of Ashok Nagar said.

After the interior roads were blocked strategically, the motorists were made to take circuitous routes. “Between SAF sports village junction and Kathipara, I came across nine road blocks including in the interior roads to reach my office in the Guindy industrial estate. I have never seen such a strategically planned road rokos,” said S. Saravanan, a private firm employee.

Tags: chennai police, marina beach
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Sidharth, Sunny, Govinda, other stars delightfully step out
Shahid Kapoor was seen on the sets of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film directed by Majid Majidi, which kicked off on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor is ecstatic as brother Ishaan makes film debut
Rakesh Roshan threw a bash for the team of his upcoming film 'Kaabil' on Sunday where numerous celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik parties with Sussanne, Yami and Kaabil team
B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami, Shahid, Sonam, Tamannaah epitomise class
Several Bollywood stars were in attendance and some even performed at Umang, an event for Mumbai Police on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars add glamour at special event for Mumbai police
Scores of celebrities showed up at huge women's marches in Washington and other cities to send the new president, Donald Trump, a pointed message that he was in for a fight.

Hollywood A-listers lend weight to women's march against Trump
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Stop molesting, be a man’: Posters in Delhi metro puzzle authorities

When contacted, a metro official said DMRC has got nothing to do with the posters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai-based family cries of ‘ghost attack’ in Hyderabad lodge

The police searched the lodge but found nothing. (Representational Image)
 

Jallikattu row: Cricketer R Ashwin travels by metro rail to get home

Fellow passengers, who saw Ashwin travelling in the packed train went gaga and took selfies with him.
 

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan and the two are absolutely adorable together!

The two superstars seem to be bonding really well.
 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for Budget giveaways

People stand in queue to withdraw cash from an ATM at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

100 acres for Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu

Home ministry, which is working closely with the State Government on the rehabilitation policy, claimed that these pockets would be spread all over 10 different districts of the Valley. (Representational Image)

Deadline for regularisation of houses on Karnataka govt land extended

Kagodu Thimmappa, Revenue Minister

Karnataka Budget: Bengaluru may get lion’s share

Bengaluru Metro

Did Karnataka CM try to convince Guv again to make Shetty Ayukta?

CM Siddaramaiah greets Governor Vajubhai Vala on his birthday at Raj Bhavan on Monday (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham