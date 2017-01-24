Nation, Current Affairs

UP polls: Akhilesh excludes Shivpal from SP's star campaigners list

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 7:43 pm IST
The list however, contains names of party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and 38 other leaders.
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The bitter power game within the Mulayam clan appeared to be festering again on Tuesday with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, in his new role as Samajwadi Party chief, leaving out his warring uncle Shivpal Yadav from the list of party's star campaigners for the UP Assembly polls.

The ruling party on Tuesday gave a list of its 40 star campaigners to the Election Commission, but it had no mention of Shivpal, who was engaged in a bitter war with his nephew.

The list, which was sent to the poll panel in Delhi by SP National General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav, contains names of party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh and 38 other leaders, keeping Shivpal out.

Mulayam Singh had earlier this month called on Akhilesh and demanded that Shivpal's name be included in the list of names he presented to Akhilesh. This was shortly after the Election Commission declared that the Akhilesh faction was the 'real' Samajwadi Party and would get to keep the symbol 'cycle'.

Incidentally, Shivpal was not present at the press conference where Akhilesh released the party's manifesto on January 22. Even SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was conspicuous by his absence though he turned up at the SP headquarters long after the event was over, blaming his delay on traffic chaos.

The other leaders who would champion the party's cause include Kironmay Nanda, Azam Khan, Ramgopal Yadav, Naresh Agarwal, Jaya Bachchan and Rajendra Chowdhury, besides state presidents of SP Yuvjan Sabha, Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade and Samajwadi Party leader from Maharashtra Abu Asim Azmi.

Samajwadi Party has fielded Shivpal, Mulayam's younger brother, from Jaswant Nagar seat in Etawah district, the home turf of the Yadav clan.

UP will go for polls in seven phases beginning February 11.

