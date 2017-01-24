Nation, Current Affairs

Siddaramaiah bats for kambala in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 24, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 3:19 am IST
Karnataka CM asked the Centre to take a favourable stand for kambala as it did for jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: With the clamour growing for organising ‘kambala’, a traditional annual buffalo race, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government was in favour of holding it and asked the Centre to take a favourable stand as it did for jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

“We are in favour of kambala, we are for kambala. We pressurise the Union government to take a stand in favour of this (kambala), similar to the way in which it favoured jallikattu in Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters here.

To a question on large-scale protests planned by kambala committees, he said “...they are protesting for kambala, we are also in favour of kambala.”

Spurred by the jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, kambala committees had met in Mangaluru on Sunday to strategise their agitation, where it was decided to hold a massive protest on January 28 in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

Karnataka High Court’s division bench, headed by Chief Justice S.K. Mukherjee, in an interim order in November 2016 had stayed holding of kambala on a petition by PETA challenging it in view of orders passed by the SC on jallikattu. Kambala committees have filed an interim application, seeking vacation of the stay.

Tags: karnataka high court, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Lifestyle Gallery

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images from 'Black Mass' at Satanic Temple of Los Angeles
The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan and the two are absolutely adorable together!

The two superstars seem to be bonding really well.
 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

5 things Virat Kohli & co. need to improve before the Champions Trophy

As India are not set to play any ODIs for the next five months, Virat Kohli and co. need to improve on certain aspects. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: SRK's on a train to Delhi, stops midway and fans can't handle it

Shah Rukh snapped entering the train amid much fanfare.
 

Video of Pervez Musharraf dancing to 'Dilli wali Girlfriend' goes viral

Former pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Wildlife smuggling racket: UP cops grill Hyderabad's top pet shop owner

Mr Sohail’s name came up when the Mirzapur police was investigating a city resident identified as Mohammed Arif, in a case of trafficking of five caracals and a leopard.

Supreme Court dismisses PIL on Budget date

Supreme Court of India

Woman railway employee says no to duet, put on notice

The memo was revoked after an uproar on Twitter and Facebook.

Supreme Court takes up cell user verification

Supreme Court of India

SC orders probe against ex-CBI chief in coal scam

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham