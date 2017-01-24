Ram Vilas Paswan mistakes Kerala CM for Panneerselvam, trolled on Twitter

New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan is the latest to be caught red-handed by the vigilantes on Twitter.

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had recently tweeted a picture of himself and the Kerala Chief Minister. All good, except for calling Pinarayi Vijayan as O Panneerselvam, who is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in the tweet.

The Union Minister did realise his mistake but not before the trolling began.

As always, Twitterati brought out the party hats, telling the minister not to call Donald Trump the President of India and also asking how the minister had a conversation with Vijayan if he didn’t know who he was.

Paswan later deleted the tweet and posted the correct version.