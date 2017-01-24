Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu row: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan call for restraint

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 24, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 2:59 am IST
Rajinikanth said protests by the students ‘should be etched in golden letters’ in Indian history.
Rajinikanth
 Rajinikanth

Chennai: Tamil stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Monday expressed concern over the violence that erupted in the city in the backdrop of the jallikattu protests and called for restraint by agitating students. Rajinikanth said protests by the students ‘should be etched in golden letters’ in Indian history and has drawn wide attention as people from various walks of life like youth and women had supported them and carried forward the dignified and peaceful protests.

“At this juncture, I am grieved to see certain incidents,” he said in an apparent reference to the violence and the police crackdown. He said some “anti-social elements” were now trying to bring disrepute to the students’ movement and the goodwill earned by them and asked them not to allow this.

“You should not allow them to bring disrepute to your movement and goodwill, besides the police who have been supportive of your protests,” he said.

“I humbly request you to immediately end this protest,” he said in a statement.  With the Centre and state government assuring for a permanent solution for the conduct of the sport, “we have to respect that,” he said. Responding to the developments, Haasan came out in support of students and youth, saying “aggressive police action on students’ passive resistance will not bear good results” and also urged the protesters not to resort to violence.

“This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students’ passive resistance will not bear good results”, he tweeted. He urged students and youth not to resort to violence. He also took up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while appealing to the protesters to maintain calm.

“Have informed our Hon’ble PM through the best of my connections. The Hon’ble Justice seekers (who are protesting for jallikattu) will have to maintain peace”, he tweeted. “Spoke to Hon’ble CM of TN (.O Panneerselvam). The looming question has been asked of him. He will answer soon. They are eager to satisfy you. Stay calm”, he told the protesters. The 62-year-old actor also sought to know why police took action when students were waiting to see what decision the Tamil Nadu assembly took on the matter.

“A looming question. When the students were calmly waiting to see what decision the Assembly takes, why preempt with police action”, he said. He requested police to stop ‘harassing’ the peaceful protesters.

Tags: actor rajinikanth, kamal haasan, jallikattu protest

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Sidharth, Sunny, Govinda, other stars delightfully step out
Shahid Kapoor was seen on the sets of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film directed by Majid Majidi, which kicked off on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor is ecstatic as brother Ishaan makes film debut
Rakesh Roshan threw a bash for the team of his upcoming film 'Kaabil' on Sunday where numerous celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik parties with Sussanne, Yami and Kaabil team
B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami, Shahid, Sonam, Tamannaah epitomise class
Several Bollywood stars were in attendance and some even performed at Umang, an event for Mumbai Police on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars add glamour at special event for Mumbai police
Scores of celebrities showed up at huge women's marches in Washington and other cities to send the new president, Donald Trump, a pointed message that he was in for a fight.

Hollywood A-listers lend weight to women's march against Trump
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan and the two are absolutely adorable together!

The two superstars seem to be bonding really well.
 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

5 things Virat Kohli & co. need to improve before the Champions Trophy

As India are not set to play any ODIs for the next five months, Virat Kohli and co. need to improve on certain aspects. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: SRK's on a train to Delhi, stops midway and fans can't handle it

Shah Rukh snapped entering the train amid much fanfare.
 

Video of Pervez Musharraf dancing to 'Dilli wali Girlfriend' goes viral

Former pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Wildlife smuggling racket: UP cops grill Hyderabad's top pet shop owner

Mr Sohail’s name came up when the Mirzapur police was investigating a city resident identified as Mohammed Arif, in a case of trafficking of five caracals and a leopard.

Supreme Court dismisses PIL on Budget date

Supreme Court of India

Woman railway employee says no to duet, put on notice

The memo was revoked after an uproar on Twitter and Facebook.

Supreme Court takes up cell user verification

Supreme Court of India

SC orders probe against ex-CBI chief in coal scam

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham