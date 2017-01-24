Jallikattu: Twitterati share videos showing cops beating women, burning rickshaws

Police lathicharge to disperse protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: The Chennai Police on Tuesday said anti-social elements had "crept" into the pro-Jallikattu protests in Chennai, which turned violent and also asserted that it will not allow such persons to exploit the situation.

But on Monday, after Kamaal Haasan shared a video of Chennai police burning autorickshaws setting the blame up on mobs, videos of multiple such instances started pouring in on Twitter.

The police was caught on film attacking a cameraperson, male police officers beating women and of police indulging in what appears to be arson.

Here are some of the videos which have recently been going viral on Twitter.

That Have Guns, Lathi, And All Power Of Govt, All They're Scared Of Is A Camera Exposing The Truth. #ShameOnTNPolicepic.twitter.com/jazlcJZFrr — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 23, 2017

Lighting Up The House Of Poor? Not Sure If They're Police Or Terrorists.



RT & EXPOSE #ShameOnTNPolice #JalliKattupic.twitter.com/55JiP8pMMS — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 23, 2017