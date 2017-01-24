Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu: Twitterati share videos showing cops beating women, burning rickshaws

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 24, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
The traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu or bull-taming, raised concerns of animal rights groups over the cruelty to the bulls.
Police lathicharge to disperse protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)
 Police lathicharge to disperse protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: The Chennai Police on Tuesday said anti-social elements had "crept" into the pro-Jallikattu protests in Chennai, which turned violent and also asserted that it will not allow such persons to exploit the situation.

But on Monday, after Kamaal Haasan shared a video of Chennai police burning autorickshaws setting the blame up on mobs, videos of multiple such instances started pouring in on Twitter.

The police was caught on film attacking a cameraperson, male police officers beating women and of police indulging in what appears to be arson.

Here are some of the videos which have recently been going viral on Twitter.

 

