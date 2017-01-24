Nation, Current Affairs

Assembly polls: EC allows Budget presentation on Feb 1, but with riders

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa will be held between February 4 and March 8.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday night gave its nod to the Centre to present the Union Budget on February 1 ahead of the Assembly polls, but said no schemes related to these poll-bound states can be announced and the Finance Minister's speech should not refer to the government's achievements in these states.

Also read: Budget as declared, Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on postponing it

It also reminded the government of a 2009 advisory which said vote-on-account instead of a full-fledged budget is presented ahead of elections as per convention.

"The Commission hereby directs that in the interest of free and fair elections and in order to maintain level playing field... no state-specific schemes shall be announced which may have the effect of influencing the electors of the five poll going states in favour of the ruling parties," the EC told Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha.

Also read: Budget 2017: Lok Sabha Speaker convenes all-party meeting on Jan 30

It also said in the Finance Minister's speech, the government's achievements in respect of the five states "will not be highlighted in any manner."

Polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa will be held between February 4 and March 8.

Also read: Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for Budget giveaways

The EC's decision came on a day when the Supreme Court observed that there is nothing in law to bar Centre from presenting the Union Budget on February 1.  The top court on Monday had dismissed a PIL challenging the Centre’s decision to advance the Budget from February 28 on the grounds of upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Tags: election commission, budget 2017, budget, assembly polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

Budget as declared, Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on postponing it

The Opposition had approached the EC demanding that the Budget be postponed to a date beyond March 8.
06 Jan 2017 10:54 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2017: Lok Sabha Speaker convenes all-party meeting on Jan 30

President Pranab Mukherjee will address a joint sitting of the two Houses in the Central Hall of Parliament.
23 Jan 2017 9:26 PM
People stand in queue to withdraw cash from an ATM at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for Budget giveaways

Arun Jaitley is under pressure to offer tax giveaways and step up capital and welfare spending to ease the pain from demonetisation.
24 Jan 2017 8:14 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images from 'Black Mass' at Satanic Temple of Los Angeles
The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Stop molesting, be a man’: Posters in Delhi metro puzzle authorities

When contacted, a metro official said DMRC has got nothing to do with the posters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai-based family cries of ‘ghost attack’ in Hyderabad lodge

The police searched the lodge but found nothing. (Representational Image)
 

Jallikattu row: Cricketer R Ashwin travels by metro rail to get home

Fellow passengers, who saw Ashwin travelling in the packed train went gaga and took selfies with him.
 

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan and the two are absolutely adorable together!

The two superstars seem to be bonding really well.
 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for Budget giveaways

People stand in queue to withdraw cash from an ATM at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

100 acres for Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu

Home ministry, which is working closely with the State Government on the rehabilitation policy, claimed that these pockets would be spread all over 10 different districts of the Valley. (Representational Image)

Deadline for regularisation of houses on Karnataka govt land extended

Kagodu Thimmappa, Revenue Minister

Karnataka Budget: Bengaluru may get lion’s share

Bengaluru Metro

Did Karnataka CM try to convince Guv again to make Shetty Ayukta?

CM Siddaramaiah greets Governor Vajubhai Vala on his birthday at Raj Bhavan on Monday (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham