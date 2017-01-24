Chennai back on track after day-long violence over Jallikattu

Police lathicharge to disperse protesters near the railway track at Sellur in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Chennai limped back to normalcy on Tuesday, a day after the city witnessed widespread violence in the form of riots and clashes after for

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses returned to the streets and Southern Railways also restored Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services, even while some cancellations and reschedules are being experienced.

“Our entire Chennai suburban trains network including MRTS is now running normal and as per timetable,” tweeted the divisional railway manager on Tuesday morning.

However, rail commuters admit a delay in the services. Sundar Kumar, a commuter, tweeted, “Fast Local from Chengalpet which reaches Urapakkam at 8.14am, did not reach till 8.35am.”

According to MTC spokesperson, 89 percent of the services are back to normal. “A collaborative count from all the depots puts the damaged buses count to 107. Buses in the terminus were not spared too,” said the official.

Schools, colleges and business establishments opened on Tuesday. K. Easwar, a parent from Choolai said, “Seems the situation in the city is back to normal. Both my kids could go to school without any hassle in commuting.”

A large contingent of police personnel were witnessed in vulnerable localities including Marina beach and Ice house, to keep law and order situation in check. “There is no panic in the city. Even Ice House, where a police station was set ablaze yesterday, is calm,” said Sanjay Kumar, a local.

But the transformation of the city to a battleground on Monday had panicked the residents who were unwilling to step out. “I had to travel for three hours to reach Saidapet from Greams Road. I didn't want to risk it today, so I called in sick,” said Gowthami Krishnan, a bank employee.

