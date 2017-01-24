Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai back on track after day-long violence over Jallikattu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | LAASYA SHEKHAR
Published Jan 24, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
Buses and train services resumed; large contingent of police personnel were witnessed in vulnerable localities.
Police lathicharge to disperse protesters near the railway track at Sellur in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Police lathicharge to disperse protesters near the railway track at Sellur in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Chennai limped back to normalcy on Tuesday, a day after the city witnessed widespread violence in the form of riots and clashes after for

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses returned to the streets and Southern Railways also restored Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services, even while some cancellations and reschedules are being experienced.

Read: Tamils see Jallikattu Bill as final solution, protests called off

“Our entire Chennai suburban trains network including MRTS is now running normal and as per timetable,” tweeted the divisional railway manager on Tuesday morning.

However, rail commuters admit a delay in the services. Sundar Kumar, a commuter, tweeted, “Fast Local from Chengalpet which reaches Urapakkam at 8.14am, did not reach till 8.35am.”

Also read: Jallikattu is legal in Tamil Nadu

According to MTC spokesperson, 89 percent of the services are back to normal. “A collaborative count from all the depots puts the damaged buses count to 107. Buses in the terminus were not spared too,” said the official.

Schools, colleges and business establishments opened on Tuesday. K. Easwar, a parent from Choolai said, “Seems the situation in the city is back to normal. Both my kids could go to school without any hassle in commuting.”

Also read: Ill-equipped Chennai cops face rioters’ wrath

A large contingent of police personnel were witnessed in vulnerable localities including Marina beach and Ice house, to keep law and order situation in check. “There is no panic in the city. Even Ice House, where a police station was set ablaze yesterday, is calm,” said Sanjay Kumar, a local.

But the transformation of the city to a battleground on Monday had panicked the residents who were unwilling to step out. “I had to travel for three hours to reach Saidapet from Greams Road. I didn't want to risk it today, so I called in sick,” said Gowthami Krishnan, a bank employee.

Also read: Jallikattu protests: Video shows cop setting auto on fire, fuels anger online

Tags: jallikattu, jallikattu violence, chennai violence
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Protesters supporting jallikattu try to hold on to each other as police try to remove them from the Marina beach in Chennai on Monday. Protesters attacked a police station with stones and set some vehicles on fire on Monday in anger at being forcibly evicted from the beach where they been protesting for the past week in support of the sport. (Photo: AP)

Tamils see Jallikattu Bill as final solution, protests called off

The sober voices, who maintained that the Bill was unlikely to be challenged in a court of law, gave the entire credit to the students.
24 Jan 2017 12:46 AM
Jallikattu

Jallikattu is legal in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a Bill to replace the Ordinance to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
24 Jan 2017 2:20 AM
Joint Comissioner-West’s official purpose vehicle lies burnt down on Poonamalee high road in Egmore. (Photo: N.Sampath)

Ill-equipped Chennai cops face rioters’ wrath

The mob had also come prepared with vehicular helmets besides making shields using the name boards of shops picked up from the street.
24 Jan 2017 2:34 AM
Several vehicles were set on fire in Chennai. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu protests: Video shows cop setting auto on fire, fuels anger online

‘What is this. Please explain some one,’ said actor Kamal Haasan in a tweet along with the video.
23 Jan 2017 9:13 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People share the most bizarre sex advice they ever got

Redditors shared some of the worst sex advice they have got from people. (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Kiss hormone' makes people romantic and can cure sexual issues

It can promote a psychological approach to sexual issues (Photo: AFP)
 

Exclusive: Is Hrithik Roshan trying hard to create the image of a family man?

Hrithik has been bonding with ex-wife Sussanne Khan a lot.
 

Ram Vilas Paswan mistakes Kerala CM for Panneerselvam, trolled on Twitter

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo: File)
 

3 best Android call recorders you should try

Many handsets, mostly Chinese brands, come with a built-in recording feature, while major brands such as Samsung, LG, Google, HTC, Moto, etc do not have this option and you have to install a third-party app.
 

China: Rat tied up and ‘shamed’ for stealing rice

The post-it read ‘I dare not do it again.’ (Photo: Weibo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Rajouri, 1 militant gunned down

Soldiers patrol near the site of encounter (Photo: AP)

S Jaishankar gets one-year extension as India’s Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

Sushma Swaraj assures help for 2 disabled girls in getting passports

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Report on Rohith Vemula's death tabled in Parliament, is now public

Rohith Vemula

IT finds Rs 162 crores in raids on K'taka minister, Congress women’s cell chief

Congress state women's cell chief, Laxmi Hebbalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham