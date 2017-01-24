Nation, Current Affairs

Tax cash withdrawals above Rs 50,000: Chandrababu-led CMs panel to Modi

ANI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 8:33 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
The panel urged the government to abolish Merchant Discount Rate, and extend incentives to micro-ATMs.
The meeting was also attended by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The meeting was also attended by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: A committee on digital payments, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu submitted its interim report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Niti Ayog in Delhi on Tuesday.

In a press conference held in New Delhi, Naidu put light on recommendations made by the committee to Prime Minister Modi.

The Committee urged the government to abolish Merchant Discount Rate ( MDR).

The committee was also of the opinion that the incentives should be extended to micro ATMs, adding that tax on cash withdrawals should be collected above an amount of Rs 50,000.

The meeting was also attended by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, cms panel, digital payments, demonetisation, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura CM Manik Sarkar refuses to be part of CMs panel on demonetisation

According to the Chief Minister, common people, small traders and daily labourers are the worst sufferers of demonetisation.
30 Nov 2016 10:15 AM
Niti Aayog was formed after government dissolved Planning Commission.

Niti Aayog to rank states on digital metrics, seeks data

Aayog wants to rank these transactions on basis of initiatives taken to promote less-cash economy.
17 Jan 2017 2:40 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kaabil vs Raees: DC poll results are out and they are shocking!

Both are expected to have huge openings.
 

US: 10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

Anofficer tried to stop a driver who wasn't using headlights and kept braking on Monday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Ministers for a day: 3 girls have a unique National Girl Child Day in Rajasthan

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
 

Even before I met Amitabh, he and Jaya were living separately: Amar Singh

Once upon a time, Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were inseparable.
 

Xiaomi loses trump card, Hugo Barra announces exit

The ex-Googler put Xiaomi on the global map, but now he is stepping down from his huge throne.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Before polls, EC warns parties against seeking votes in name of religion

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states. (Photo: PTI)

69 per cent of funds to political parties come from unknown sources: report

As per the ADR report, during the 11 years, 83 per cent of total income of Congress amounting to Rs 3,323.39 crore and 65 per cent of total income of BJP amounting to Rs 2,125.91 crore came from unknown sources. (Photo: File)

Modi receives Abu Dhabi crown prince, chief guest for Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Jallikattu: NHRC notice to TN police after videos show violence by cops

Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Akhilesh excludes Shivpal from SP's star campaigners list

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham