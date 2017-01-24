Tax cash withdrawals above Rs 50,000: Chandrababu-led CMs panel to Modi

The meeting was also attended by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: A committee on digital payments, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu submitted its interim report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Niti Ayog in Delhi on Tuesday.

In a press conference held in New Delhi, Naidu put light on recommendations made by the committee to Prime Minister Modi.

The Committee urged the government to abolish Merchant Discount Rate ( MDR).

The committee was also of the opinion that the incentives should be extended to micro ATMs, adding that tax on cash withdrawals should be collected above an amount of Rs 50,000.

The meeting was also attended by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling.