Nation, Current Affairs

After TN govt passes bill, Centre to withdraw notification on Jallikattu

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 5:30 pm IST
Nearly 70 caveats have been filed in the SC seeking prior hearing if pleas challenging the new legislation come up.
A protestor holds a placard supporting Jallikattu at the Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)
 A protestor holds a placard supporting Jallikattu at the Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it would withdraw its 2016 notification allowing bull taming sport Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu in view of the fresh legislation, passed by the state assembly, on the issue.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that the Centre has decided to withdraw the January 6, 2016 notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forest allowing the sport.

The court, which had reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the notification, said the concerned bench would take a decision on when the application of the Centre would come up for its consideration.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017 piloted by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, was on Tuesday adopted unanimously by a voice vote in the assembly after a brief debate. The Bill would now be sent for approval to the President.

Nearly 70 caveats have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking prior hearing if pleas challenging the new legislation allowing Jallikattu in the state come up for consideration.

The caveats were filed a day after the AIADMK government moved the apex court seeking a prior hearing before any order is proposed to be passed in the matter.

Tags: allikattu protests, jallikattu agitation, jallikattu ban, jallikattu ordinance, jallikattu protesters
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

