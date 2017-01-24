Nation, Current Affairs

Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for Budget giveaways

REUTERS
Published Jan 24, 2017, 8:14 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 8:15 am IST
Arun Jaitley is under pressure to offer tax giveaways and step up capital and welfare spending to ease the pain from demonetisation.
People stand in queue to withdraw cash from an ATM at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 People stand in queue to withdraw cash from an ATM at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision late last year to scrap high-value bank notes has put his finance minister in a bind ahead of the annual Budget next month.

Arun Jaitley is under pressure to offer tax giveaways and step up capital and welfare spending to ease the pain from demonetisation, but the economic disruption caused by Modi's jolt has made forecasting next year's revenue outlook a stab in the dark.

While indirect tax receipts grew by an annual 14.2 percent in December, a slump in consumer spending along with a contraction in services and manufacturing suggest the outlook is anything but rosy.

Adding to his dilemma is a delay in launching a new national Goods and Services Tax that would replace a slew of indirect levies. "It is an unprecedented budget," said a senior government official with direct knowledge of fiscal planning, likening it to navigating in uncharted waters.

Modi's decision in November to scrap 500 and 1,000 rupee notes - 86 percent of the cash in circulation - sought to crack down on tax dodgers and counterfeiters. Yet it has left companies, farmers and households in all sorts of bother.

The International Monetary Fund has trimmed its growth outlook for the fiscal year beginning in April to 7.2 percent from 7.6 percent previously, citing the blow to the cash-reliant economy.

Jaitley plans to deliver his Budget on February 1, just before voting begins in a round of regional elections, the biggest in the swing state of Uttar Pradesh. Their outcome will be key for Modi's chances of winning a second term in 2019.

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition calling for the budget to be postponed until after the state polls.

Shoring up support

Seeking to shore up support, Modi unveiled incentives to the poor, farmers, women and small businesses in an address to the nation on New Year's Eve.

Jaitley is expected to follow those with tweaks to personal income tax allowances and a cut of perhaps one percentage point in the 30 percent corporate tax rate, said Sandeep Chaufla, a partner at tax consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The temptation to please voters risks straining public finances and inviting the wrath of investors and ratings agencies who have praised Jaitley for his past fiscal prudence.

With that concern in mind, the government is debating the merits of expanding the size and scope of social security benefits, including the idea of a universal basic income or a targeted jobless allowance.

Funding such a scheme would make it harder for Jaitley to keep his promise to narrow the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of GDP in 2017/18 from the 3.5 percent budgeted this year.

With corporate investments still weak, the finance minister would need to boost public capital spending to stimulate growth.

Proceeds from a new income tax declaration scheme, estimated by officials at up to $22 billion, could help Jaitley meet some spending commitments.

Still, William Foster, a credit analyst at ratings agency Moody's, sees "limited" room to trim the fiscal gap to 3 percent.

Officials at the finance ministry say an expected recovery in consumer spending that accounts for 60 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, as well as better tax compliance, could avert any fiscal slippage.

But much depends on the pace of restoring liquidity to an economy where nearly 90 percent of transactions used to be in cash. "Any new big-ticket spending is possible only once there is clarity on the revenue front," the government official said.

Tags: budget 2017, demonetisation, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Stop molesting, be a man’: Posters in Delhi metro puzzle authorities

When contacted, a metro official said DMRC has got nothing to do with the posters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai-based family cries of ‘ghost attack’ in Hyderabad lodge

The police searched the lodge but found nothing. (Representational Image)
 

Jallikattu row: Cricketer R Ashwin travels by metro rail to get home

Fellow passengers, who saw Ashwin travelling in the packed train went gaga and took selfies with him.
 

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan and the two are absolutely adorable together!

The two superstars seem to be bonding really well.
 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

100 acres for Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu

Home ministry, which is working closely with the State Government on the rehabilitation policy, claimed that these pockets would be spread all over 10 different districts of the Valley. (Representational Image)

Deadline for regularisation of houses on Karnataka govt land extended

Kagodu Thimmappa, Revenue Minister

Karnataka Budget: Bengaluru may get lion’s share

Bengaluru Metro

Did Karnataka CM try to convince Guv again to make Shetty Ayukta?

CM Siddaramaiah greets Governor Vajubhai Vala on his birthday at Raj Bhavan on Monday (Photo: KPN)

IT raids spark violence in Belagavi

The house of Sanath Kumar, director, Gomatesh Vidyapeeth, in Belagavi which was attacked on Monday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham