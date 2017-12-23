Inspired by H'wood, Rahul says BJP's film franchise would be 'Lie Hard'

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard'. (Photo: PTI/File)

"If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies," Gandhi tweeted.

If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 23, 2017

Congress president Rahul Gandhi earlier on Saturday visited the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district, ahead of his meeting with party leaders to introspect on the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The Congress chief landed at Keshod Airport in Saurashtra and offered prayers at the temple which is about 420 km from the state capital.

After his Somnath Temple visit on November 29, a controversy erupted after Rahul's name along with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was allegedly mentioned as non-Hindus in the visitor book of the temple.