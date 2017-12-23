search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Inspired by H'wood, Rahul says BJP's film franchise would be 'Lie Hard'

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2017, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi visited the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard'. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard'. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard'.

"If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies," Gandhi tweeted.

 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi earlier on Saturday visited the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district, ahead of his meeting with party leaders to introspect on the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The Congress chief landed at Keshod Airport in Saurashtra and offered prayers at the temple which is about 420 km from the state capital.

After his Somnath Temple visit on November 29, a controversy erupted after Rahul's name along with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was allegedly mentioned as non-Hindus in the visitor book of the temple. 

Tags: rahul gandhi, bjp, 'lie hard' jibe, die hard
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PETA complaint leads abusers who beat langur to death to be arrested

A man was filmed mercilessly beating a langur with a stick until the animal died. (Photo: Facebook/ Fauna Police)
 

5,300 kids set Guinness record by forming largest human lung

Over 5,300 school children from over 35 schools in Delhi- NCR got together to set the record. (Representational Image)
 

Christmas 2017: Scrumptious dishes to make Yuletide delicious

We list dishes that will leave your Christmas lunch being the best there is. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

California fires ‘burn way into history,’ largest in state so far

The Thomas fire took only 2 weeks to burn its way into history books as unrelenting winds and parched weather turned everything in its path to tinder, including more than 700 homes. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Year-ender 2017: Most iconic memes of Donald Trump

The business magnate has the world divided, some worship him (or his ideas) and the others (the normals) despise him. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tiger Zinda Hai first day collection: Salman Khan's film takes a brilliant start

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a sequel to 2012 action film 'Ek Tha Tiger'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Twins case: Delhi Medical Council notices to 9 doctors, 2 nurses of Max Hospital

Earlier on December 20, the hospital resumed its operations after it got relief from the Court of Financial Commissioner on cancellation of the hospital's license by the Delhi Government. (Photo: ANI)

After Cong performance upped in Gujarat, Rahul offers prayers at Somnath temple

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district, ahead of his meeting with party leaders to introspect on the Gujarat Assembly polls. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Maintain 'law and order' after fodder scam verdict: Confident Lalu urges people

Overall, more than Rs 900 crore was reportedly siphoned off from the Chaibasa treasury for two decades. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

32 dead after bus plunges into Banas river in Rajasthan

Twenty-seven people were killed and five others injured after a bus fell into Banas river in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

ED chargesheets Lalu's daughter Misa, her husband in money laundering case

The probe agency had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse in connection with its money laundering probe against Bharti and her husband, Shailesh Kumar. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham