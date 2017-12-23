search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'In end truth will win', tweets Lalu Yadav after conviction in fodder scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 23, 2017, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
CBI court convicts Lalu, 15 others; sentencing on Jan 3. Six others were acquitted in the case.
The special court found a total of 15 people guilty including Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The special court found a total of 15 people guilty including Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ranchi: A special CBI court on Saturday convicted former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case while acquitting six including another ex-chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

 

Lalu Prasad and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

After the verdict Lalu Yadav tweeted, "Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win."

"A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though," the RJD chief tweeted.

Lalu Prasad was taken to Ranchi's Birsa Munda jail after his conviction in a fodder scam case, sources in CBI told PTI.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3, 2018 for the 16 guilty including Lalu Prasad.

Overall, more than Rs 900 crore was reportedly siphoned off from the Chaibasa treasury for two decades.

A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.

Tags: fodder scam, fodder scam verdict, lalu yadav convicted, jagannath mishra acquitted
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


Related Stories

Legal fight will continue, will move HC: RJD after Lalu's conviction in fodder scam


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PETA complaint leads abusers who beat langur to death to be arrested

A man was filmed mercilessly beating a langur with a stick until the animal died. (Photo: Facebook/ Fauna Police)
 

5,300 kids set Guinness record by forming largest human lung

Over 5,300 school children from over 35 schools in Delhi- NCR got together to set the record. (Representational Image)
 

Christmas 2017: Scrumptious dishes to make Yuletide delicious

We list dishes that will leave your Christmas lunch being the best there is. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

California fires ‘burn way into history,’ largest in state so far

The Thomas fire took only 2 weeks to burn its way into history books as unrelenting winds and parched weather turned everything in its path to tinder, including more than 700 homes. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Year-ender 2017: Most iconic memes of Donald Trump

The business magnate has the world divided, some worship him (or his ideas) and the others (the normals) despise him. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tiger Zinda Hai first day collection: Salman Khan's film takes a brilliant start

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a sequel to 2012 action film 'Ek Tha Tiger'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Legal fight will continue, will move HC: RJD after Lalu's conviction in fodder scam

Special CBI court on Saturday convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and 15 others in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deogarh treasury between 1991 and 1994. (Photo: File)

After acquittal in 2G case, Raja, Kanimozhi reach Chennai, meet Karunanidhi

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and former telecom minister A Raja were received by DMK's working president MK Stalin at the Chennai international airport. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Wish hero of masses Lalu gets most deserving justice: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha

Earlier this year, Sinha had lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Congress of colluding with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat. (Photo: File)

Twins case: Delhi Medical Council notice to 9 doctors, 2 nurses of Max Hospital

Earlier on December 20, the hospital resumed its operations after it got relief from the Court of Financial Commissioner on cancellation of the hospital's license by the Delhi Government. (Photo: ANI)

Inspired by H'wood, Rahul says BJP's film franchise would be 'Lie Hard'

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard'. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham