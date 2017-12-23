'In end truth will win', tweets Lalu Yadav after conviction in fodder scam

The special court found a total of 15 people guilty including Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ranchi: A special CBI court on Saturday convicted former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case while acquitting six including another ex-chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Lalu Prasad and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

After the verdict Lalu Yadav tweeted, "Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win."

"A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though," the RJD chief tweeted.

Lalu Prasad was taken to Ranchi's Birsa Munda jail after his conviction in a fodder scam case, sources in CBI told PTI.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3, 2018 for the 16 guilty including Lalu Prasad.

Overall, more than Rs 900 crore was reportedly siphoned off from the Chaibasa treasury for two decades.

A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.