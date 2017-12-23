After conviction in fodder scam, Lalu Yadav compares self to Mandela, Ambedkar

Former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Yadav called the verdict a result of biased propaganda against him and said he is confident that the truth will prevail. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: After a special CBI court convicted former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case on Saturday, Lalu took to Twitter and evoked names of leaders Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The RJD leader, tweeting after his conviction in the fodder scam verdict, said that Mandela and his likes wouldn't have been treated in the same manner if they had "failed in their efforts".

Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

On Saturday, a CBI court found Lalu guilty in one of the four fodder scam cases.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister of Bihar called the verdict a result of biased propaganda against him and said he is confident that the truth will prevail.

The leader made a comparison between the "ruling class and the "ruled class" and said that the former has always detested any voice of dissent from the latter.

Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished https://t.co/oDSIg7e0ie — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

He also accused BJP of distorting the public perception against the opposition with an aim to garner votes.