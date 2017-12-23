search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

33, including 4 children dead after bus plunges into Banas river in Rajasthan

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2017, 10:30 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
The bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge.
At least 33 people, including four children, were killed and seven others injured on Saturday when a bus plunged into Banas river after veering off a 100-foot bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 At least 33 people, including four children, were killed and seven others injured on Saturday when a bus plunged into Banas river after veering off a 100-foot bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Jaipur: At least 33 people, including four children, were killed and seven others injured on Saturday when a bus plunged into Banas river after veering off a 100-foot bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said.

The incident took place early on Saturday morning in Soorwal police station area when the bus carrying about 45 passengers was on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur, they said.

 

The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and said his thoughts were with the families of the deceased.

Soorwal police station SHO Anoop Singh said of the 33 people killed, seven are women and four children. The injured were rushed to hospitals.

The bus driver was also killed in the incident, a police officer had said earlier.

He said that 19 bodies were handed over to the kin of victims after post-mortem and autopsy of 14 bodies was yet to be conducted.

One body is still unidentified, he added.

On reports that the bus driver was a minor, the SHO said it was yet to be ascertained.

Passengers were from Rajasthan and other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, the SP said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.

"I am saddened by the bus accident that took place in Dubi Banas. Took stock of the situation from the officials present on the spot and directed them to provide all possible assistance to the affected people," she said in a tweet.

In a statement issues later, she said in-charge minister of the district Rajpal Singh Shekhawat was rushed to the spot to oversee the relief measures.

"I pray for peace for the departed souls and courage for the aggrieved family members to overcome the shock," the chief minister said.

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot, Sawai Madhopur MLA Diya Kumari and NPP leader Kirori Meena also expressed grief over the incident.

Tags: bus accident, bus accident in rajasthan, bus falls into river, banas river
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PETA complaint leads abusers who beat langur to death to be arrested

A man was filmed mercilessly beating a langur with a stick until the animal died. (Photo: Facebook/ Fauna Police)
 

5,300 kids set Guinness record by forming largest human lung

Over 5,300 school children from over 35 schools in Delhi- NCR got together to set the record. (Representational Image)
 

Christmas 2017: Scrumptious dishes to make Yuletide delicious

We list dishes that will leave your Christmas lunch being the best there is. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

California fires ‘burn way into history,’ largest in state so far

The Thomas fire took only 2 weeks to burn its way into history books as unrelenting winds and parched weather turned everything in its path to tinder, including more than 700 homes. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Year-ender 2017: Most iconic memes of Donald Trump

The business magnate has the world divided, some worship him (or his ideas) and the others (the normals) despise him. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tiger Zinda Hai first day collection: Salman Khan's film takes a brilliant start

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a sequel to 2012 action film 'Ek Tha Tiger'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'In end truth will win', tweets Lalu Yadav after conviction in fodder scam

The special court found a total of 15 people guilty including Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam. (Photo: PTI/File)

After acquittal in 2G case, Raja, Kanimozhi reach Chennai, meet Karunanidhi

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and former telecom minister A Raja were received by DMK's working president MK Stalin at the Chennai international airport. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Wish hero of masses Lalu gets most deserving justice: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha

Earlier this year, Sinha had lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Congress of colluding with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat. (Photo: File)

Twins case: Delhi Medical Council notice to 9 doctors, 2 nurses of Max Hospital

Earlier on December 20, the hospital resumed its operations after it got relief from the Court of Financial Commissioner on cancellation of the hospital's license by the Delhi Government. (Photo: ANI)

Inspired by H'wood, Rahul says BJP's film franchise would be 'Lie Hard'

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard'. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham