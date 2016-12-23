Why costlier river water for city, asks Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday lashed out at the state government for stopping drinking water supply from Osmansagar, Himayathsagar, Manjeera and Singur projects to the city, thereby causing more burden on the exchequer since the cost of pumping water from the rivers is higher.

During Question Hour, Mr Owaisi wanted to know the rationale behind not utilising the 7 tmc ft water from these four reservoirs. He reminded the government that Hyderabad city was allotted 4 tmc ft of Singur and 3 tmc ft from Osmansagar and Himayathsagar, and asked what would happen to that allotment.

The MIM leader said that the ‘real Hyderabad’ (the Old City) is presently deprived of water from the twin reservoirs besides the government’s failure to replace the age-old pipelines.

Mr Owaisi asked what will happen to the existing infrastructure of the four reservoirs on which Rs 4,000 crore was spent by successive governments.

He said that while the cost of supplying water from Manjeera and Singur will be around Rs 10 per KL and Rs 3 per KL from Osmansagar and Himayathsagar, it would be Rs 35 if drawn from the River Krishna and Rs 40 from Godavari.

Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao, while not giving a specific reply, said that the government has been working to replace all the age-old pipelines.

Mr Rao also said that there was no injustice done to Old City or any other areas in the city.