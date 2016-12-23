Nation, Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj to rescue of Indian couple in Norway

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2016, 1:53 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 4:26 am IST
The boy’s father has also roped in lawyer to take up the issue.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday sought a report from the Indian ambassador in Norway on the allegations made by an Indian couple that the Norwegian authorities have taken away their five-year-old child on frivolous complaint of abuse. “I have asked Indian ambassador in Norway to send me a report,” Ms. Swaraj tweeted.

BJP leader Vijay Jolly had written to her and the Indian ambassador in Norway after the couple sought his help in getting back the custody of their child.

When contacted, the Norwegian Embassy spokesperson was quoted by news agencies as saying, “The Embassy became aware of this case on Wednesday evening. We have asked relevant authorities in Norway to provide us with further information, and are awaiting their response.”

The MEA officials were quoted as saying, “Our Embassy officials in Oslo have spoken to the boy’s father Anil Kumar Sharma and extended full support.

However, Sharma informed the mission that he has hired a lawyer to represent him in the case.” In his letter to Indian ambassador Debraj Pradhan, Jolly had raised concern on “forcible custody” of the boy Aryan by the child welfare department of Norway on  “baseless and fabricated complaint” in Oslo on December 13. Sharma is a member of ‘Overseas Friends of BJP’.

This is the third case since 2011 when children have been taken away from their Indian-origin parents by the authorities in Norway on the grounds of abuse.

Tags: sushma swaraj, indian couple
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's boyhood home is going back on the auction block

Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Aamir Khan's Dangal has a quirky cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Screengrabs from 'Dangal' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kurnool govt hospital violates biomedical effluent treatment norms

Kurnool Government General Hospital

Aadhaar link: Andhra Pradesh officials spar

Another senior IAS who has been to digital shopping had a similar kind of experience on both the days at two different places. (Representational Image)

TSRTC staff accuse KCR of neglect, threatens stir

The Chief Minister had made several promises to the RTC employees but failed to keep them. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Price cap on drug stents opposed

(Representational Image)

Telangana traders not interested in cashless dealings

(Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham