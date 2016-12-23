Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana govt halts bar licence approvals post SC order on liquor ban

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 23, 2016, 2:27 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 2:57 am IST
Government had invited applications for setting up 145 new bars, of which 88 were to be within GHMC limits.
SC’s order last week directing all state governments not to allow bars near highways forced the officials to stop the approval process. (Photo: PTI)
 SC’s order last week directing all state governments not to allow bars near highways forced the officials to stop the approval process. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The TS government has stopped giving approvals to new bars in the state following the recent Supreme Court directions banning liquor outlets along the highways. 

The TS government had invited applications for setting up 145 new bars, of which 88 were to be within GHMC limits. The government received nearly 310 applications. The state already has over 800 bars.

In the scrutiny, it was found that almost all the applications received were close to highways. The government had issued notification on November 9 and the last date to submit applications was December 10.

The government had planned to issue licences by this December-end to enable these new bars to start functioning from the New Year. However, SC’s order last week directing all state governments not to allow bars near highways forced the officials to stop the approval process.

Sources in the excise department said, “We cannot go ahead with approvals at this stage since the SC issued specific instructions not to allow bars near highways. We have sought legal opinion on how to go forward on this issue. Till clarity comes from the law department, no fresh approvals will be given.”

The government is also clueless over how to relocate the existing bars and wine shops located near highways as per SC orders. This is because the licences issued to wine shops and bars two years ago are valid till August 2017 and October 2017, respectively.

Owners of bars and wine shops say that the government must compensate them in case of relocation as they would suffer losses and not recover their licence fee.

Tags: liquor licence, supreme court (sc)
Location: India, Telangana

Related Stories

Representational Image.

Supreme Court orders ban on liquor shops along all highways from April

The apex court in its order said all the licenses of liquor shops in and around National Highways in all states would be closed.
15 Dec 2016 11:04 AM
Owners are worried about suffering losses if their shops are closed ahead of the licence period.(Representational Image)

Supreme Court ban order has liquor trade worried

Liquor retailers say no clarity over what constitutes a highway.
16 Dec 2016 2:45 AM

Technology Gallery

Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
2016 was the year of flagships with two most prominent ones - the iPhone 7 and the Google Pixel.

Yearender 2016: Flagship smartphones this year
The most quirky car in the whole list of cars for the Forza Horizon 3 - The Reliant Supervan III

Yearender 2016: Did you play these games?
China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's boyhood home is going back on the auction block

Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Aamir Khan's Dangal has a quirky cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Screengrabs from 'Dangal' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TSRTC losing out to AP buses: MLAs

APSRTC has been operating 641 buses in TS and TSRTC operating 447 in AP. (Representational image)

Why costlier river water for city, asks Akbaruddin Owaisi

MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad HC orders checks on jails

Hyderabad High Court

1,545 polluting industries to be shifted outside Hyderabad

Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Alwal has President to thank

President Pranab Mukherjee being received by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya after his arrival at the Hakimpet airport on Thursday. During his annual stay in Hyderabad, the last one of his tenure, the President will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolaram until December 31. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham