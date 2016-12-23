Nation, Current Affairs

Poll-bound Akhilesh Yadav adds 17 castes to SC list

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AMITA VERMA
Published Dec 23, 2016, 1:41 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 4:27 am IST
The proposal that is aimed at wooing the OBCs in the upcoming elections will now be sent to the Centre for clearance.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: With the crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh around the corner, the Akhilesh government, on Thursday, approved the conversion of 17 Other Backward Castes (OBCs) to Scheduled Castes (SC) list at a cabinet meeting.
The proposal that is aimed at wooing the OBCs in the upcoming elections will now be sent to the Centre for clearance.

The 17 sub-castes which the government wants included in the SC category are Kahar, Kashyap, Kewat, Nishad, Bind, Bhar, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Batham, Gaur, Tura, Majhi, Mallah, Kumhar, Dheemar and Machua. This is not the first time that the state has approved the inclusion of these 17 OBC castes in the SC list.

In March 2013, the state assembly had passed a resolution asking the Centre to include 17 castes of the state into the list of Scheduled Castes (SC) category.

In the resolution presented by social welfare minister Avdhesh Prasad and passed by the voice vote in the House, it was stated that in a detailed study by UP SC/ST Research and Training Institute, these 17 castes have been found “deserving” to be included in the SC list.

Earlier, the Mulayam Singh Yadav government, too, had passed the same resolution in February 2004 and had sent the recommendation to the Central government for inclusion of these castes in SC list in December 2004.

Tags: backward castes, scheduled castes
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and the year 2016 saw several incidents creating headlines. Here we take a look at some of the biggest of the lot.

Yearender 2016: Those who provoked the gossip mills
Priyanka Chopra and the team of her Punjabi production 'Sarvann' were seen on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka grooves to Punjabi beats on Kapil Sharma's show
2016 has been a year of loss and suffering. This year, we lost many gems. From Jayalalithaa to Prince, the world lost some of its greatest legends. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the year that went by, and the stars that stopped shinning.

Yearender 2016: The stars that stopped shining
B-Town celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Sonam, Alia, others stars are stylish travellers
Numerous celebrities were snapped at the screening of 'Dangal' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs from various fields come out for Aamir's Dangal screening
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Sushmita, Farhan, Sakshi, others impress with their fashion sense
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's boyhood home is going back on the auction block

Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Aamir Khan's Dangal has a quirky cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Screengrabs from 'Dangal' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kurnool govt hospital violates biomedical effluent treatment norms

Kurnool Government General Hospital

Aadhaar link: Andhra Pradesh officials spar

Another senior IAS who has been to digital shopping had a similar kind of experience on both the days at two different places. (Representational Image)

TSRTC staff accuse KCR of neglect, threatens stir

The Chief Minister had made several promises to the RTC employees but failed to keep them. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Price cap on drug stents opposed

(Representational Image)

Telangana traders not interested in cashless dealings

(Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham