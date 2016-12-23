Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha: Man forced to carry father’s body on shoulders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Dec 23, 2016, 1:38 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 4:01 am IST
Sarat Barik had to carry his father’s body on his shoulders due to the unavailability of a hearse or any other mode of transport.
Sarat Barik of Kothasahi village in Odisha carries his father’s body on his shoulders due to the unavailability of hearse at the local health centre.
 Sarat Barik of Kothasahi village in Odisha carries his father’s body on his shoulders due to the unavailability of hearse at the local health centre.

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the infamous incident of Dana Majhi carrying the corpse of his wife on his shoulders in Odisha’s Kalahandi, due to his inability to afford conveyance, is yet to fade away, a similar heart-wrenching incident has come to the fore in Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district in the state.

Reports on Thursday said Sarat Barik of Kothasahi village under Rajkanika block had to carry his father Rabi Narayan Barik’s body on his shoulders due to the unavailability of a hearse or any other mode of transport at the community health centre (CHC), where the latter was admitted. The incident happened on Wednesday

Sarat’s father was on Tuesday admitted to a local CHC due to jaundice. However, he died while undergoing treatment. As Sarat didn’t have a single penny to arrange a transport to carry his father’s body back to the village, he requested the CHC authorities to help him.

As there was no hearse facility, the hospital authorities expressed their inability to help. With no other options left, Sarat carried his father’s body on his shoulders for about one km and was later helped by his uncle.

En route, a person helped Sarat by allowing the body to be carried on his bike to the village.  Although the body of the deceased was kept on the verandah of the hospital for more than two hours, the health officer-in-charge of the CHC, however, said he was unaware of the incident “I was at a meeting when the incident took place. There is no facility here for carrying corpses,” said Dr Ajit Das, the health officer.

Tags: community health centre, kothasahi village
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Technology Gallery

Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
2016 was the year of flagships with two most prominent ones - the iPhone 7 and the Google Pixel.

Yearender 2016: Flagship smartphones this year
The most quirky car in the whole list of cars for the Forza Horizon 3 - The Reliant Supervan III

Yearender 2016: Did you play these games?
China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's boyhood home is going back on the auction block

Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Aamir Khan's Dangal has a quirky cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Screengrabs from 'Dangal' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sri Lanka PM worships Lord Balaji in Andhra Pradesh

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wikra-masinghe and his spouse, Maitree Wikra-masinghe on way to Lord Balaji’s darshan on Tirumala on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Rajahmundry: Somavaram coal useful for industries

The MECL has been exploring coal in the Somavaram west and east blocks and at Chinthalapudi in WG. (Photo: Representational Image)

Small hospitals in AP struggle to remain in business

The patients are left with no choice than to opt for the network hospitals.(Representational image)

Indian Coast Guard faces staff crunch

Indian Coast Guard

Demonetisation: Raids in Assam yield whopping Rs 2.50 crore

Income Tax sleuths and Border Security Force recovered more than Rs 2.50 crore in two separate raids. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham