Note ban is economic loot, not fight against corruption: Rahul slams Modi

Almora: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Centre over demonetisation and called the move ‘economic loot’, while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand’s Almora.

“Congress wants to remove corruption from the country. Any step taken by the Modi-led govt, be it big or small, it will be supported by the Congress party. But note ban was not a move against black money, neither was it a move against corruption. Note ban was an economic loot,” Rahul said.

“Because of the move, more than 100 people have died in the country. We were not allowed to stand in two minutes of silent for the deaths of these people in Parliament,” he added.

Earlier, Rahul had called the move the “biggest impromptu financial experiment” undertaken by the Prime Minister and claimed it was only causing trouble to the poor.

Directly taking on the PM, Rahul said Modi had been attacking the poor people of the country for the last 2.5 years.