Nation, Current Affairs

It was consolidation time for TRS in Telangana in 2016

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2016, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 12:24 pm IST
Beyond politics, star sportswomen from Hyderabad Sania Mirza and P V Sindhu dazzled on the sports arena.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspecting the newly-constructed 2BHK houses by the state government at a cost of Rs 5.5 lakh per dwelling. (Photo: Facebook)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspecting the newly-constructed 2BHK houses by the state government at a cost of Rs 5.5 lakh per dwelling. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: 2016 was a year of consolidation for ruling TRS in Telangana as it put itself firmly in the saddle by winning it big in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

Beyond politics, star sportswomen from Hyderabad Sania Mirza and P V Sindhu dazzled on the sports arena with their superb performances on the world stage.

For a party that had not been a major force to reckon with in the city, the comprehensive win in the GHMC polls (bagging 99 out of 150 seats in the civic body) in February was a morale booster for TRS. The party did not contest the previous GHMC elections held in 2009.

Besides being the jewel in the crown of Telangana, Hyderabad is equally significant politically as the GHMC is spread over 650 sq km and covers four Lok Sabha constituencies.

Only the MIM (winning 44 seats) could withstand the onslaught of the ruling party in the GHMC polls and Opposition Congress and TDP-BJP had to bite the dust.

The TRS government is now focusing on implementing its flagship schemes like 'Mission Bhagiratha' that promises to provide safe drinking water to all households and 'Mission Kakatiya' for renovating tanks and other water bodies. The ruling party had even vowed not to seek votes in the next assembly elections if it failed to provide piped drinking water.

The TRS government often claims to be number one in the country in implementing welfare programmes for the disadvantaged sections as it hiked social security pensions and implemented other welfare measures.

However, Opposition Congress and TDP hit out at TRS for not implementing farm loan waiver at one go and allegedly not releasing pending dues for students' tuition fees reimbursement and the much-publicised two-bedroom houses for poor.

The state government received a shot in the arm in 2016 as Telangana shared honours with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as the two Telugu-speaking states emerged as number one states in Ease of Doing Business rankings given by the Centre.

Having introduced a "revolutionary" industrial policy, named Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System, the state government has till now accorded approvals to 2929 units with an investment of Rs 49,463 crore, according to Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

As many as five lakh new jobs have been created. The state government plans to organise a Global Investors Summit in November, 2017, Rama Rao said.

In a major administrative reform in the state, the government undertook districts re-organisation during the year and increased their number from 10 to 31. Revenue divisions and other administrative units have also been reorganised.

The state government planned to construct a new Secretariat building complex by demolishing the existing one and sought the buildings to be vacated by Andhra Pradesh.

The neighbouring state shifted its Secretariat from the common capital of Hyderabad to its permanent capital city of Amaravati during the year.

Congress voiced strong opposition to raise a new Secretariat by demolishing the existing buildings complex, but the government has not come up with a final word on the matter.

A new and spacious residence and office buildings complex was constructed for the chief minister during the year and reports in a section of the media claimed that some bathrooms in the residence are "bullet-proof".

Meanwhile, the friction, often witnessed between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following a bitter state division in 2014, continued in the outgoing year as well.

There was no headway in final division of assets between the two states, including the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi, though two-and-a-half years have passed since bifurcation. There has been no let up in disputes over river water sharing as well.

In a move hailed as being pragmatic, the Telangana government came out strongly in support of the Centre's demonetisation drive.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed a cabinet sub-committee to promote cashless transactions and the state government would soon unveil its own electronic wallet 'TS-Wallet' to promote electronic transactions.

The deadly 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts in Hyderabad reached a logical conclusion this year with a special NIA court handing out capital punishment to five of the convicted persons in the case.

Hyderabad had a reason to smile in 2016 with local girl and Telangana brand ambassador Sania retaining her number one position in women's doubles in the world for the second year in a row.

The city girl Sindhu, though she has her roots in Andhra Pradesh, made the country proud by winning silver medal in the Rio Olympics.

Tags: yearender 2016, telangana 2016, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were seen at the premiere of Aamir Khan's much aniticipated 'Dangal' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir's Dangal has a star-studded premiere
Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and the year 2016 saw several incidents creating headlines. Here we take a look at some of the biggest of the lot.

Yearender 2016: Those who provoked the gossip mills
Priyanka Chopra and the team of her Punjabi production 'Sarvann' were seen on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka grooves to Punjabi beats on Kapil Sharma's show
2016 has been a year of loss and suffering. This year, we lost many gems. From Jayalalithaa to Prince, the world lost some of its greatest legends. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the year that went by, and the stars that stopped shinning.

Yearender 2016: The stars that stopped shining
B-Town celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Sonam, Alia, others stars are stylish travellers
Numerous celebrities were snapped at the screening of 'Dangal' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs from various fields come out for Aamir's Dangal screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Physicians win race against time to save man from rare lethal disease

Burger thought he had malaria but it was something much worse (Photo: AFP)
 

Angelina Jolie has compromised the children's privacy, accuses Brad Pitt

The couple shares six children-Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. (Photo: AP)
 

Flight gets delayed due to ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 7’ Wi-Fi hoax

A flight in America was delayed after a passenger changed the name of their Wi-Fi device to ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 7.’
 

Mumbai-based NGO helps disabled people in Ladakh

The trust plans on helping 400 people in Ladakh to walk again with prosthetic legs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

N Korean soldiers suffer from diarrhea due to Kim Jong-un's 'special diet'

The boarder guards had earlier stormed into China in search of food as famine continued in North Korea. (Photo: AP)
 

MS Dhoni fans slam R Ashwin after he fails to thank Captain Cool

MS Dhoni fans did not like the fact that R Ashwin did not thank Captain Cool after he was named ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal meets Najeeb Jung, says he resigned due to personal reasons

In this file picture Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung is seen with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at an Iftar party in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Why didn't Congress highlight allegations against Modi earlier: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing at press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh: Man who never filed ITR declares Rs 10 crore to IT dept

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Kiren Rijiju to visit Manipur today, urges state govt to 'bring back normalcy'

Angry people set on fire vehicles in Imphal East district in protest against the United Naga Council (UNC)'s indefinite economic blockade. (Photo: PTI)

‘We did good job together’: Kejriwal, Sisodia speak to Najeeb Jung

Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung is seen with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham