Indiscipline in Army can’t be tolerated: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Indiscipline in armed forces cannot be tolerated and should be dealt with “seriously” and the delinquent personnel deserves to be “suitably punished”, the Supreme Court has held.

Giving a stern warning to the armed forces, a three-judge bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao in a judgment last week refused to reinstate a constable Abrar Ali dismissed from service by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for gross indiscipline and for his refusal to reform.

Writing the judgment Justice Rao said “we are in agreement with the findings and conclusion of the disciplinary authority as confirmed by the appellate authority and revisional authority that indiscipline on the part of the member of the Armed forces has to be viewed seriously.”