Nation, Current Affairs

Income Tax raids on Rao continue; Girija named new TN CS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2016, 1:50 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 4:26 am IST
The new TN CS, GirijaVaidyanathan is known for her no-nonsense approach.
Newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

CHENNAI: Seasoned bureaucrat Dr Girija Vaidyanathan, known for her no-nonsense approach, integrity, high competence and revolutionising the public health system in Tamil Nadu, was on Thursday named as the chief secretary replacing P. Rama Mohana Rao.

Mr Rao was removed unceremoniously from the top job after his continuance became untenable following the I-T raids on residences and offices belonging to him, his son and relatives on Wednesday. Immediately after being sacked, Mr Rao was kept on the wait list.

The appointment of Chennai-born Girija Vaidyanathan, a 1981-batch IAS officer serving as the commissioner of land administration in the rank of additional chief secretary, came even as raids on the premises belonging to Mr Rao and his relatives continued for the second day.

Ms Girija Vaidyanathan is the fourth woman chief secretary of Tamil Nadu after Lakshmi Pranesh, S. Malathi and Sheela Balakrishnan. Ms Girija, daughter of former governor of Reserve Bank of India S. Venkitaramanan, had served as the health secretary from 2011-2012 during the tenure of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and was also the mission director of state Rural Health Mission. She was overlooked twice when K. Gnanadesikan and his successor P. Rama Mohana Rao were appointed as chief secretaries in 2014 and 2016.

A straight forward officer, Ms Vaidyanathan faces an arduous task of steering the bureaucracy, whose reputation has hit its lowest ebb as two of her predecessors are in the dock. 

Tags: dr girija vaidyanathan, p. rama mohana rao
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Lifestyle Gallery

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's boyhood home is going back on the auction block

Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Aamir Khan's Dangal has a quirky cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Screengrabs from 'Dangal' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kurnool govt hospital violates biomedical effluent treatment norms

Kurnool Government General Hospital

Aadhaar link: Andhra Pradesh officials spar

Another senior IAS who has been to digital shopping had a similar kind of experience on both the days at two different places. (Representational Image)

TSRTC staff accuse KCR of neglect, threatens stir

The Chief Minister had made several promises to the RTC employees but failed to keep them. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Price cap on drug stents opposed

(Representational Image)

Telangana traders not interested in cashless dealings

(Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham