Income Tax grills Hyderabad cab driver for Rs 7 crore in account

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KAMALAPATHI RAO H
Published Dec 23, 2016, 1:15 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 1:05 pm IST
CCTV footage shows two persons depositing the money in the cab driver’s account.
The money was in the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. (Photo: PTI)
 The money was in the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Income-Tax officials have found Rs 7 crore deposited in a cab driver’s account in the State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) in the city. The money was in the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

Investigation wings of the I-T, Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are grilling the driver who has not explained the source of the money to the satisfaction of the investigators.

CCTV footage shows two persons depositing the money in the cab driver’s account. They have been taken into police custody. They confessed that they were accomplices of the cab driver. A source from the I-T department said that the cab driver transferred the amount to a bullion trader soon after the deposit.

Driver’s account not used for long, says I-T

“We are focusing on a bullion trader. We suspect money laundering behind the deposit and fund transfer. Although the cab driver says the money belonged to him, we are handing the case over to the ED in view of the money laundering,” sources said.

Another official said that the cab driver wanted to pay tax on the amount under the Prime Minister's Gareeb Kalyan Yojana scheme. “He should pay Rs 3.5 crore towards tax under the scheme. But some objections are mentioned in case the source of income is from crime-related activities. We are verifying this aspect of the matter,” the official said.

During the course of the investigation, I-T teams found that the cab driver's account had been dormant and had not been used for months. “The two accomplices of the driver have revealed that the money was spent on purchasing gold from the bullion trader,” another source said.

The investigative agencies have also found that bank staff violated rules in accepting the deposit. “Nationalised bank staff should inform officials if the deposits or fund transfers are of huge amount. We are verifying the role of the bank staff,” an officer said.

Physicians win race against time to save man from rare lethal disease

Burger thought he had malaria but it was something much worse (Photo: AFP)
 

Angelina Jolie has compromised the children's privacy, accuses Brad Pitt

The couple shares six children-Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. (Photo: AP)
 

Flight gets delayed due to ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 7’ Wi-Fi hoax

A flight in America was delayed after a passenger changed the name of their Wi-Fi device to ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 7.’
 

Mumbai-based NGO helps disabled people in Ladakh

The trust plans on helping 400 people in Ladakh to walk again with prosthetic legs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

N Korean soldiers suffer from diarrhea due to Kim Jong-un's 'special diet'

The boarder guards had earlier stormed into China in search of food as famine continued in North Korea. (Photo: AP)
 

MS Dhoni fans slam R Ashwin after he fails to thank Captain Cool

MS Dhoni fans did not like the fact that R Ashwin did not thank Captain Cool after he was named ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016. (Photo: AP)
