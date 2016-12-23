Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC for Gandhigiri to segregate solid waste at household level

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2016, 2:20 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 4:26 am IST
GHMC will set up 1,000 dry resource collection centres in the city.
The WOW programme will be held in the city on December 23 (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: The GHMC will adopt a ‘Gandhian methodology’ when it launches two initiatives, Swachh Survekshan and WOW (Wellbeing out of Waste) to achieve 100 per cent solid waste segregation at the household level. To facilitate this, GHMC will set up 1,000 dry resource collection centres in the city.

GHMC commissioner Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy said that it had distributed 44.04 lakh 12-litre twin bins to 21 lakh households and introduced 2,000 auto tippers in order to increase the efficiency of door-to-door collection of segregated garbage.

“However, there are many difficulties in achieving complete source segregation. GHMC is conducting awareness campaigns by the Gandhian methodology, requesting citizens to change the system and encouraging citizen participation to improve sanitation. Waste segregation at source will be achieved by storing dry and wet garbage in two different bins and disposing them of separately,” the commissioner said.

The WOW programme will be held in the city on December 23 to inculcate the habit of segregation of waste at source into wet, dry and bio-harzadous. It will create awareness through GHMC staff.

Tags: ghmc, gandhian methodology
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

