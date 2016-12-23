Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi’s Lt Governor Jung quits, likely to get central post

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2016, 1:30 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 4:27 am IST
The 65-year-old said he wanted to return to academics, his “first love”.
Delhi Governor Lt Governor Najeeb Jung. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Governor Lt Governor Najeeb Jung. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s lieutenant-governor (L-G) Najeeb Jung resigned from his post in a sudden move on Thursday, ending a 42-month eventful tenure, mostly marked by a bitter power struggle with the AAP government that frequently derailed governance in the national capital.

His resignation — 18 months before his five-year tenure was to end in 2018 — caught many, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi by surprise. The 65-year-old said he wanted to return to academics, his “first love”.

While speculation was rife that Mr Jung could be elevated with a posting at the Centre, one of his close aides said that after working for 45 years, he wanted to spend time with his family.

Mr Jung thanked PM Narendra Modi for his help and cooperation”. A brief statement issued by his office also said: “Mr Jung also thanks the people of Delhi for all their support and affection.”

Najeeb’s resignation surprises Kejriwal
Soon after Mr Jung put in his papers, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tewari met Union home minister Rajnath Singh. In Delhi, the L-G reports to the Union ministry, and exercises control over law and order, land and transfer and posting of senior bureaucrats. The L-G has had to reverse several decisions taken by the Delhi government, saying he had not been consulted.

The AAP has maintained that Delhi’s elected government should have a greater say in governance matters. It moved the Delhi High Court, which said in August that the L-G was the city’s administrative boss.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing the case now, said about a week ago that the Delhi government should have some powers to be able to function. Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said that the L-G met him two days ago but did not give any indication that he would quit. Later in the evening, Mr Mehrishi held a meeting with Delhi’s chief secretary M.M. Kutty.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said the decision had surprised him. His deputy Manish Sisodia said, “Despite several bitter-sweet experiences we have worked very well for Delhi with Jung.” Both extended their best wishes to Mr Jung.

The Congress said that the Centre must explain why Mr Jung was unceremoniously removed, and whether it was done to bring someone to the top administrative post who is “ideologically close to the RSS”. 

Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta however claimed that Mr Jung had “expressed” his displeasure with the Kejriwal government on Wednesday. “He was upset with the AAP government stalling work. But we did not foresee this (his resignation). He told us that he was going on a weeklong leave. Delhi needed him,” he said.

Sources however said that Mr Jung’s resignation had nothing to do with his acrimonious relationship with the AAP government, and he had been contemplating to quit for the last few months.

A 1973-batch IAS officer, Mr Jung assumed charge as Delhi’s L-G in 2013. He was then was serving as Jamia Millia University’s vice-chancellor. He ran the city single-handedly for nearly one year after the AAP government quit in February, 2014.

Meanwhile, terming Najeeb Jung’s tenure as Delhi Lt Governor a “black chapter” on safety of women in the national capital, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said they are now free from his “tyranny” following his regisnation.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, najeeb jung
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's boyhood home is going back on the auction block

Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Aamir Khan's Dangal has a quirky cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Screengrabs from 'Dangal' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kurnool govt hospital violates biomedical effluent treatment norms

Kurnool Government General Hospital

Aadhaar link: Andhra Pradesh officials spar

Another senior IAS who has been to digital shopping had a similar kind of experience on both the days at two different places. (Representational Image)

TSRTC staff accuse KCR of neglect, threatens stir

The Chief Minister had made several promises to the RTC employees but failed to keep them. (Representational image)

Hyderabad cops sweep forensic competition

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Price cap on drug stents opposed

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham