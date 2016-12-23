Chandrababu Naidu turns into teacher on cashless transactions

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu turned into a teacher on the second day of the Collectors’ Conference here on Thursday. It may be noted that the CM had told his ministers and collectors on Wednesday to do shopping using Aadhar-enabled mobile banking service.

He had enquired as to who all did their homework and when just half of them raised their hands, he expressed his displeasure and said this was due to attitude problem. He said leaders should adopt the technology before asking people to follow the new system.

Interestingly, just before the arrival of the Chief Minister, many ministers and collectors were seen busy carrying out Aadhar-enabled banking transactions for shopping at outlets arranged at the meeting venue, fearing chiding by the Chief Minister.

Stating that though he was poor in technology, the CM said he used to invite new system as innovation is the only solution to solve several issues.

The Chief Minister said that he has spent sleepless nights for the past 40 days due to the currency crisis and has made several experiments to end the crisis. He said integration of technology would help to solve several issues. Later, the Chief Minister felicitated Krishna district collector Babu A. for his innovative idea.