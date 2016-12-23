Nation, Current Affairs

Centre reviews situation in Manipur as economic blockade cripples life

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2016, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 1:05 pm IST
The UNC has been protesting against the creation of seven new districts in the state.
Imphal: The Centre on Friday reviewed the situation in Manipur in the wake of the crippling economic blockade of a highway, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asking the state government to end the "worrisome" conditions that have triggered a "humanitarian crisis".

At a high level meeting attended by the Union Minister of State for Home Rijiju, Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh and senior officials of the central and Manipur governments, the situation in the state was discussed threadbare.

Rijiju, who is on a day-long trip to Manipur as a central emissary stressed that the Manipur government must discharge its "constitutional duties" by ending the blockade.

The blockade on National Highway 2 by United Naga Council (UNC) has been continuing since November 1 crippling normal life in the landlocked state.

The UNC has been protesting against the creation of seven new districts in the state.

"This is a humanitarian crisis. We want that the Manipur government end the blockade as early as possible. Whatever assistance from the central government is required, we will give," Rijiju said.

"There is a constitutional duty of the state government to bring back normalcy and they should ensure that there is no blockade along the highway," he said.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs, said the ground situation in Manipur continues to be worrisome and the Central government wants that law and order prevail in the state.

"I will talk to the state government and will try to find out a solution," he said.

Rijiju said the prices of essential commodities have gone up due to the economic blockade and people have been suffering a lot.

So we want the problem to resolves as early as possible, he added.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had told Manipur Chief Minister that there has been extremely distressing situation caused by the continuous blockade of National Highway-2, which has caused an acute shortage of essential and other goods in Manipur and breakdown of law and order.

The landlocked state has been experiencing severe hardship in supply of essential items since November 1 after United Naga Council (UNC) imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the two national highways that serve as lifeline for the state.

