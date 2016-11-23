Stop ‘nefarious acts’ across border, India tells Pak in DGMO-level talks

New Delhi: Pakistan requested on Wednesday that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries speak to one another, a request that was granted by India.

According to a report in NDTV, Pakistan asked for the talks after India unleashed a fierce fire assault on Wednesday across the Line of Control in retaliation for Tuesday's mutilations of Indian soldiers by Pakistan.

India had on Tuesday accused Pakistan of beheading a soldier in Kashmir and killing two others, for which it retaliated on Wednesday.

An army spokesperson said that India told the Pakistani DGMO to prevent his troops from indulging in 'nefarious acts' across the border. In turn, the Pakistani DGMO spoke about civilian casualties from Indian firing across the LoC.

Meanwhile, India summoned the Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner to strongly protest ceasefire violations, resultant deaths of Indian soldiers and barbaric mutilation of their bodies.

Separately, Pakistan has conveyed to India that its Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz will be attending the Heart of Asia (HoA) conference in Amritsar on December 3 and 4.

"We have received an official confirmation from Pakistan that Aziz would be attending the HoA conference on Afghanistan," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said today.

The conference, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, will see participation of over 40 countries.

However, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday termed as "naked aggression" the "unprovoked firing" by India across the LoC that resulted in the death of four civilians and three soldiers and said India has failed to comprehend the gravity of the situation.

He said no responsible state can permit ‘targeting innocent civilians in general and ambulances carrying the injured in particular.’

In September, after an army camp in Uri in Kashmir was attacked, leaving 19 soldiers dead, India conducted surgical strikes across the LoC, destroying several terrorist launch pads. However, Pakistan denies that the strikes ever took place, claiming that just 2 Pakistani soldiers were killed.

Tuesday's beheading of Prabhu Singh in Machil in Kupwara, about 80 kilometres from Srinagar is the second mutilation of an Indian soldier in three weeks by Pakistani troops.