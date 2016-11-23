‘Rolling back something is not in Modi's blood’: Govt on demonetisation

New Delhi: Rolling back something is not in Narendra Modi's blood, Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday, ruling out withdrawing the government's demonetisation decision as demanded by some Opposition parties.

Stressing that the decision to withdraw old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes "will not be taken back in any situation", he said the government is "ready to make improvement" and asked the Opposition parties to come forth if they have any suggestions regarding it.

"Wapas lena Modi ji ke khoon mein nahi hai," he said while addressing a 'mahapanchayat' of Delhi Dehat Kisan Mazdoor here.

Naidu's comments came in the background of some parties, including Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, vehemently opposing the demonetisation move and demanding its rollback.

Underlining that the government is ready for a discussion in Parliament over the issue, he charged the Opposition parties of "escaping from the debate" by creating a ruckus.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continue to witness heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition over the demonetisation issue, leading to adjourn every day in this Winter Session.

Naidu also lashed out at the Opposition leaders for comparing the Uri terror attack martyrs with those who allegedly died while facing hardship following the November 8 decision to withdraw the high notes. "It's a shame... very unfortunate. They are trying to politicise the issue."

Claiming that the Modi government has the support of poor people, he noted that demonetisation will benefit the marginalised section of society and farmers.

He said some people are "not able to weep nor sleep" because of the decision and suggested that the move should be not termed as "notes ban" but as "exchange of notes".

Stressing that the government is aware of the hardship faced by the people, he said the decision, which is aimed at making the country cashless, had to be taken with all secrecy as otherwise its motive would have failed.

Noting that the country has Rs 16 lakh crore currency in circulation, he said it is not an easy task to change that much amount suddenly and the process of printing notes too takes time.

Terming the decision as "revolutionary and historic", he said the decision is in favour of the country and urged the media to play constructive role.

Farmer leaders present at the event hailed the decision, saying they were ready to "face the hardship for the bright future of the country" but urged the government for relaxation in withdrawal of money for marriages and other purposes.

BJP MP Pravesh Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister late Sahib Singh Verma, was also present on the occasion.