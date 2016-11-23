Nation, Current Affairs

Pak in denial over jawan’s mutilation at LoC, India vows ‘heavy retribution’

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 23, 2016, 9:26 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 9:31 am IST
'Retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act,' Army’s Northern Command said in a warning to Pakistan.
Army men patrolling along the India-Pakistan border. (Representational Image/PTI)
 Army men patrolling along the India-Pakistan border. (Representational Image/PTI)

Srinagar: The Army vowed “heavy retribution” after Pakistan’s troops killed three Indian soldiers and mutilated one of the bodies at Machil sector in Kashmir’s Kupwara district along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday.

The Army’s Northern Command tweeted: “3 soldiers killed in action on LoC in Machil. Body of one soldier mutilated, retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act”.

However, Pakistan rejected the reports as "false" and "baseless" and claimed that its army did not have anything to do with the mutilation or the killings.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Nafees Zakaria in a series of tweets said the reports about the mutilation were aimed at maligning Palistan.

"Pakistan strongly rejects the false & baseless Indian media reports regarding the alleged mutilation of an Indian solider on the LoC. These reports are a fabrication and a blatant attempt to malign Pakistan," he said.

Zakaria said as a professional force, Pakistan Army isn't involved in any such "unethical & non-professional" activity.

India's Defence Minister who is known to not mince words called the attack a 'cowardly' attack, even though he did not name Pakistan directly.

"Condemn the cowardly & brutal killing of our soldiers & mutilation of one of them. Salute these brave martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Twitter.

Tweet

The gory incident, the second of its kind in the same sector in less than a month. sparked heavy shelling. Army sources said the soldier whose body was mutilated was part of a counter-infiltration patrol party that was ambushed by a group of armed intruders, believed to be members of Pakistan’s ‘Border Action Team’ (BAT) or terrorists backed by it in the northernmost district.

Army says killings typical of Pak’s Bat

The Army briefed defence minister Manohar Parrikar on the killings. “It is a numbers game now and it is just a question of a few days when we do what we have to do,” said an enraged Army official, adding that the operation is typical of Pakistan’s BAT which often operates with the terrorists along the LoC.

On October 29, infiltrating terrorists had mutilated the body of 30-year-old Sepoy Mandeep Singh, who was killed in a brief firefight with them along the LoC in the same sector. After mutilating the body, the terrorists ran back into Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, under cover fire provided by Pakistan’s Army, officials said.

In January 2013, the beheading of an Indian soldier and mutilation of another’s body in Mendhar sector of along the LoC in Poonch district had left the two countries teetering on the brink of war.

 In June 2008, a soldier of the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles lost his way and was captured by a Pakistani’s BAT) in Kel sector. His body was found beheaded after a few days. Meanwhile, a suspected Pakistani terrorist guide was shot dead by BSF troops near the IB in Jammu, foiling an infiltration bid.

Tags: line of control (loc), machil sector, jawan mutilated
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Tuesday denied mutilating the body of an Indian soldier near the Line of Control. (Photo: AFP/File)

Reports of mutilation of Indian soldier by Pak Army false, baseless: Islamabad

Pakistani Army isn't involved in any such 'unethical & non-professional' activity, and the reports were aimed at maligning Pakistan.
23 Nov 2016 9:00 AM
New currency notes of `2,000 denomination recovered from militants killed in Bandipora district of North Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI )

Two new Rs 2,000 notes found on slain terrorist in Kashmir

A senior Army officer told reporters that the duo was in possession of Indian currency including two new banknotes of Rs 2,000.
23 Nov 2016 12:50 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt featured on an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film 'Dear Zindagi'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt get romantic on Kapil Sharma's show
Karan Johar was seen while shooting for Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan brings out the entertainer in him on Kapil Sharma's show
Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham and several other stars were seen at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Rajinikanth creates fan frenzy, SRK travels with AbRam
Sooraj Pancholi, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and several other stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Preity, Esha, Ileana, Sooraj, other stars keep it casual yet fashionable
Salman Khan made a surprise apperance at the first look launch of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's '2.0', also starring Amy Jackson and directed by Shankar. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan makes surprise apperance for Rajinikanth-Akshay's 2.0
Sonam Kapoor collected the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice on behalf of the late Neerja Bhanot on Sunday along with Neerja's brothers. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam receives Mother Teresa Award on behalf of Neerja Bhanot
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anil Kapoor goes international again, this time for digital series

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the television series '24'.
 

Delhi advocate alleges Coldplay dishonoured national flag, files complaint

Chris Martin of British Band Coldplay performs during the Global Citizen concert. (Photo: PTI)
 

UAE: Jobless Indian lives on terrace for 8 months after employer withholds passport

He was left with no other option but to live on the terrace of a building in Ajman city because his employer had refused to return his passport after settling his dues, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Protecting Trump costs New York City over USD 1 million a day

President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron will move to the White House at the end of the school year. (Photo: AP)
 

Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale: Alia urges to embrace life and the hurdles it throws at you!

Stills from the song.
 

Detained AAP volunteers queue up at ATM in Delhi police station

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest march against demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CPI(M) considering contempt notice against Modi over his govt's policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

6 Left parties to launch protests against demonetisation today

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury shows a 2000 rupee note. (Photo: PTI)

International child trafficking racket busted in WB, 3 babies rescued

(Representational Image)

TRS sails in 2 boats: KCR hails Modi's note ban move; MPs question in LS

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Hyderabad HC seeks info from GHMC on road repairs

He submitted that the recent incessant rains across the state damaged the existing roads and this has become a cause of concern for regular commuters.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham