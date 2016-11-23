Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban is Modi's biggest impromptu financial experiment: Rahul Gandhi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 23, 2016, 11:24 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 12:35 pm IST
‘We are only demanding that PM should come and address the Parliament, why isn't he coming,’ said Rahul.
Opposition leader protest outside Parliament.
New Delhi: Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a massive protest in front of the iconic Gandhi statue in Parliament to protest against the Centre’s decision to demonetise big notes.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the move and asked what was stopping him from attending the debate in Parliament.

“What PM has done is biggest impromptu financial experiment, he didn't discuss this with anyone. Opposition parties are only demanding that PM should come and address the Parliament, why isn't he coming?” Rahul asked.

“We feel that this decision is a scam; PM informed his close friends about this before-hand; want JPC probe in this,” he added.

The leaders were seen holding placards with slogans that said note ban was “not a surgical strike; carpet bombing of common people.” Kanimozhi held up a sign which said “stop persecution of common people”.

CPI(M) is seeking legal opinion on moving a contempt notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing policy matters like demonetisation outside Parliament but not coming to the House to explain them.

"If the Prime Minister makes a major policy announcement outside Parliament, particularly when it has been summoned by the President, it is incumbent that he comes to both Houses to explain the issue. This has not been done," party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had told the media on Tuesday.

Tags: note ban, demonetisation, rahul gandhi, parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

