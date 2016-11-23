Note ban logjam: Govt reaches out to Oppn; Modi to attend RS tomorrow

A lawmaker from an opposition party holds a placard as she joins a protest against demonetisation at the Parliament house premises in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In a bid to break the logjam in Parliament over demonetisation, government on Wednesday reached out to the Opposition with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar holding talks with Congress and TMC leaders.

Kumar and some other leaders in the government will continue deliberations with floor leaders of various political parties tomorrow.

"Nothing has been achieved by holding up the Parliament proceedings. Everybody feels that there should be action against black money. The opposition parties apprehensions are about only implementation of demonetisation, we have been saying that we are ready to listen to their concerns.

"I have again requested them to start discussion where they can express their view points on this issue, which government will listen and consider," Kumar said.

The government's action comes in the backdrop of continued stalling of both the Houses of Parliament by the opposition which is demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence and participation in the debate on demonetisation.

Government sources indicated that Modi will be present in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow.

Kumar added that he has requested political parties to see the "writing on the wall" and start discussion on the issue.

"I requested them that they can themselves see that public is in favour of this move. Rather than holding up the proceedings, it should be allowed to run smoothly," he added.

According to sources, Kumar spoke to several leaders today, including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and TMC's Sudeep Bandopadhyay besides some others.

Earlier Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had called a meeting of leaders of different political parties to break the impasse after she was again forced to adjourn the House for the day.

BJD, TRS and YSR congress are ready for a debate under rule 193, which the government prefers as it does not entail voting. The government is also confident of Shiv Sena also coming on the board, they added.

They said several BJP leaders besides Kumar will meet floor leaders of various political parties tomorrow in their bid to end the logjam. The government is hopeful about ending the impasse in the next few days, sources said.