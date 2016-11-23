Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban logjam: Govt reaches out to Oppn; Modi to attend RS tomorrow

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2016, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 8:32 pm IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar held talks with Congress and TMC leaders.
A lawmaker from an opposition party holds a placard as she joins a protest against demonetisation at the Parliament house premises in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 A lawmaker from an opposition party holds a placard as she joins a protest against demonetisation at the Parliament house premises in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In a bid to break the logjam in Parliament over demonetisation, government on Wednesday reached out to the Opposition with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar holding talks with Congress and TMC leaders.

Kumar and some other leaders in the government will continue deliberations with floor leaders of various political parties tomorrow.

"Nothing has been achieved by holding up the Parliament proceedings. Everybody feels that there should be action against black money. The opposition parties apprehensions are about only implementation of demonetisation, we have been saying that we are ready to listen to their concerns.

"I have again requested them to start discussion where they can express their view points on this issue, which government will listen and consider," Kumar said.

The government's action comes in the backdrop of continued stalling of both the Houses of Parliament by the opposition which is demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence and participation in the debate on demonetisation.

Government sources indicated that Modi will be present in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow.

Kumar added that he has requested political parties to see the "writing on the wall" and start discussion on the issue.

"I requested them that they can themselves see that public is in favour of this move. Rather than holding up the proceedings, it should be allowed to run smoothly," he added.

According to sources, Kumar spoke to several leaders today, including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and TMC's Sudeep Bandopadhyay besides some others.

Earlier Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had called a meeting of leaders of different political parties to break the impasse after she was again forced to adjourn the House for the day.

BJD, TRS and YSR congress are ready for a debate under rule 193, which the government prefers as it does not entail voting. The government is also confident of Shiv Sena also coming on the board, they added.

They said several BJP leaders besides Kumar will meet floor leaders of various political parties tomorrow in their bid to end the logjam. The government is hopeful about ending the impasse in the next few days, sources said.

Tags: demonetisation, note ban, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MP's of Opposition parties during a protest outside Parliament against the government’s move to demonetise high tender notes, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition to launch 'Aakrosh Diwas' on Nov 28 against note ban

The deadlock over demonetisation continues in Parliament with the government refusing a discussion that ends in a vote.
23 Nov 2016 3:17 PM
People stand in queue to deposit or exchange their old currency notes outside RBI bank in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Something for all: More credit for farmers; no MDR charge on debit cards

NABARD and RBI has been advised to ensure adequate cash supply is available to the DCCBs, said Shaktikanta Das.
23 Nov 2016 10:50 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Survey on Modi App: 93 per cent support demonetisation

More than 93 per cent people support the move to demonetize the old 500 and 1000 rupee notes.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool after watching 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' song

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Baba Ramdev to invest billions in Nepal, create 20,000 jobs

Yoga Guru Ramdev (Photo: PTI)
 

Jolie invites Pitt over to spend Thanksgiving with family upon kids' insistance

The two have been involved in a bitter legal tussle over their divorce and consequent custody of children. (Photo: AP)
 

Losers again? Pakistan cricketers want Virat Kohli fined for ball tampering!

Former Pakistani leg-spinner said that Virat Kohli should be fined after an English daily alleged that India’s Test skipper was involved in ball-tampering during the first India versus England Test in Rajkot. (Photo: AP)
 

Video | Apple mirror — a giant iPhone cum mirror

Things that are useful are apps like Uber, Netflix, news, smart IoT controls, speakers and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NIA asks banks to freeze accounts of Zakir Naik, his foundation

Controversial preacher Zakir Naik (Photo: PTI)

India, Pak have recalled 8 staffers each from missions: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: AP)

‘Rolling back something is not in Modi's blood’: Govt on demonetisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Unable to withdrawn money for exam fees, teen hangs self

Image for representational purpose only

200 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham