Narendra Modi tells people to participate and vote in note ban survey

New Delhi: With the Opposition relentlessly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the “hardship” and “inconvenience” faced by citizens following his demonetisation move, Mr Modi has decided to go directly to the people and seek their views.

The PMO on Tuesday listed 10 questions that are available through the Narendra Modi App. Asking the people for their views, Mr Modi tweeted: “I want your firsthand view on the decision taken regarding currency notes. Take part in the survey on the NM App.”

The Prime Minister also made it clear that the war against black money by the demonetisation move was “just the beginning, and not the end”.

Modi turns emotional once again

Addressing a BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday morning, his eyes turned moist, he removed his glasses, took out his handkerchief and apparently wiped tears. responding to the criticism over the demonetisation move, and said in a choked voice: Mein naa apne liye aaya naa apno ke liye... mein garibon ke liye aaya hoon... garibon ka kalyaan kar ke rahoonga (I have not come for myself, not for my family... I have come for the poor and I will work for their welfare).”

Responding to the Opposition’s charge that people were facing trouble following the demonetisation, Mr Modi felt the response to his decision among ordinary people was “positive”, and then said that “whenever there’s a systematic change, there’s hardship. But people’s support for the decision was beyond my expectation.” He promised a “new India in the new year”.

On some BJP leaders who had compared the demonetisation with the surgical strike he said “though the surgical strike is a great work... it cannot be compared to the demonetisation.”

