J&K: Pak troops violate ceasefire, India launches fierce counter-offensive

Srinagar: Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire in Bhimber Gali, Krishna Ghati and Nowshehra sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after its troops killed three Indian soldiers and mutilated the body of one jawan.

The Indian Army launched a fierce counter-offensive against the unprovoked firing which began at around 9 am on Wednesday. Indian posts retaliated strongly to Pakistan’s aggression.

This fresh attack by the hostile neighbour comes after Pakistani troops killed three soldiers and savagely mutilated one of the bodies on Tuesday in Machhil sector along the LoC on Tuesday. Indian army had warned that those responsible for the attack would pay heavily.

"Body of one soldier mutilated, retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act," the army had tweeted.

India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan against the killing and mutilation when the foreign office in Islamabad summoned deputy high commissioner JP Singh to condemn "unprovoked ceasefire violations".

This was the second such incident in two months of an Indian soldier's body being mutilated.

Militants crossed the LoC and mutilated the body of 30-year-old sepoy Mandeep Singh after killing him in the Macchil sector on October 28.

Since the surgical strikes by India on terrorist launch pads along the Line of Control on September 29, there have been over 280 incidents of firing and shelling in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops, in which 26 people, including 14 security personnel, have been killed.