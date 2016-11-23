Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad HC reserves orders in cash-for-vote case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 23, 2016, 2:37 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 3:05 am IST
A single judge of the High Court stayed the order of ACB Court when Mr Naidu moved the criminal petition.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders in a criminal petition moved by AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, challenging an order passed by the Special ACB Court directing the ACB to conduct further probe in the cash-for-vote case.

The ACB court had directed the TS ACB to probe into the role of the other accused in the case based on a complaint by YSRC MLA A. Ramakrishna Reddy. A single judge of the High Court stayed the order of ACB Court when Mr Naidu moved the criminal petition.

Aggrieved by the stay order, Mr Ramakrishna Reddy moved the Supreme Court which remanded the matter to the High Court requesting it to dispose of the case within four weeks.

Justice T. Sunil Chowdary, who had heard senior counsel from Supreme Court Siddhartha Luthra appearing for Mr Naidu, P. Sudhakar Reddy, counsel for Mr Ramakrishna Reddy and V. Ravi Kiran Rao, senior counsel for the ACB, on Tuesday after receiving the citations from counsel, declared that the hearing was concluded. The judge had also heard Congress former MP Vundavalli Arunkumar as an intervener in the case.

