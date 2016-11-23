Hyderabad HC tells Centre to counter PIL on demonetisation

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file a counter-affidavit within two weeks on a PIL challenging the demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankar Narayana was dealing with a PIL by Syed Riyazuddin of the city, seeking to direct the Centre to immediately withdraw the decision and allow circulation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

Counsel for the petitioner told the court that people at large were facing severe hardships due to the decision of the Centre and have been forced to stand in queues the entire day for the past 14 days.

He also told the court that the demonetisation had caused the death of several persons across the country. While reminding that the petitions on currency demonetisation are listed before the Supreme Court for hearing on Wednesday, the bench issued notices to the Centre and the governments of AP and TS to respond within two weeks.