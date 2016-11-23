Note ban: Norms for withdrawing cash for wedding eased

New Delhi: The finance ministry is expected to announce more measures on Wednesday to ease liquidity crunch after the demonetisation drive. A slew of meeting were held in the finance ministry on Tuesday to discuss what other measures could be taken to ease the situation.

A series of measures were announced on Tuesday also. The railways ministry said that train tickets booked through the IRCTC website will not attract service tax to encourage cashless transactions.

As far as conditions applied for wedding families to withdraw `2.5 lakh is concerned, the RBI said that they now have to only submit the list of people whom they are paying above Rs 10,000.

Earlier, the drawee had to declare all payments he had to make out of the `2.5 lakh withdrawal. Meanwhile, it was also announced that from Thursday, people can get cash from Big Bazaar outlets as well.